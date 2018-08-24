Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Friday: In his first game off the disabled list, Trout went 2 for 3, including his fourth triple of the year, with a walk and threw a runner out at second base in a 9-3 loss to the Astros. Trout injured his right wrist sliding into third base Aug. 1 and was placed on the 10-day DL on Aug. 13, retroactive to Aug. 6. On Friday, he batted third and played center field.
Saturday: The series resumes at 9:07 p.m. Justin Verlander (12-8, 2.65) is scheduled to start for Houston. Trout is hitting just .069 (2 for 29) against him, but both hits were solo home runs.
Stats: Trout is hitting .312 (117 for 375) with 30 home runs, 60 RBIs and 82 runs in 109 games. He had stolen 21 bases on 23 attempts.
More stats: Trout leads the majors in walks (100), intentional walks (20), on-base percentage (.462) and OPS (1.091).
