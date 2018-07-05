Mike Trout, 26, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Wednesday: Went 1 for 3 with a double, two walks and a run scored in the Angels’ 7-4 win over Seattle.
Thursday: The Angels faced Seattle left-hander Marco Gonzales (8-5, 3.77 ERA) in a 10:10 p.m. start.
Friday: The Angels begin a three-game series against crosstown rival L.A. Dodgers at 10:07 p.m. The Dodgers (47-39) do not have a pitcher designated yet for Friday’s start.
Stats: Trout is hitting .310 (93 for 300) with 24 home runs, 49 RBIs and 67 runs in 87 games.
He has stolen 13 bases on 14 attempts. ... The Angels are 44-43.
— Press staff reports
