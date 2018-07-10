Mike Trout, 26, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Monday: The Angels were off.
Tuesday: The Angels’ game against Seattle ended too late for this edition.
Wednesday: The Angels will face Seattle in the second game of a three-game series. Left-hander Marco Gonzales (9-5, 3.64 ERA) will start for the Mariners. Trout is hitting .500 (6 for 12) with a home run and two RBIs against him.
Stats: Before Tuesday’s game, Trout was hitting .312 (98 for 314) with 25 home runs, 50 RBIs and 68 runs in 91 games. He has stolen 13 bases on 14 attempts. ... The Angels are 46-45.
Other facts: Through Sunday, Trout is leading the league in walks (79), intentional walks (16) and on-base percentage (.455). He is also second in OPS (1.082) and tied for second in home runs.
— Press staff reports
