Mike Trout, 26, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Sunday: The series wraps up at 8:05 p.m. at Angel Stadium. Alex Wood (5-5, 3.84) got the start for the Dodgers. Trout is facing Wood for the first time.
Monday: The Angels were off.
Tuesday: The Angels begin a three-game series at home against the Mariners (57-34). Mike Leake (8-5, 4.11) will start for Seattle. Trout is 7 for 14 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI in 16 plate appearances against Leake. He's struck out twice and walked twice.
Stats: Trout is hitting .312 (98 for 314) with 25 home runs, 50 RBIs and 68 runs in 91 games. He has stolen 13 bases on 14 attempts. ... The Angels are 46-45.
Other facts: Through Sunday, Trout is leading the league in walks (79), intentional walks (16) and on-base percentage (.455). He is also second in OPS (1.082) and tied for second in home runs.
— Press staff reports
