Mike Trout, 26, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Thursday: Went 1 for 4 with a double, striking out three times, in a 4-1 loss to the Mariners.
Friday: The Angels began a three-game series against crosstown rival L.A. Dodgers at 10:07 p.m. Kenta Maeda (5-5, 3.36) started for the Dodgers.
Saturday: The series continues at 7:15 p.m. at Angel Stadium. The Dodgers have yet to designate a starter.
Stats: Trout is hitting .309 (94 for 304) with 24 home runs, 49 RBIs and 67 runs in 88 games. He has stolen 13 bases on 14 attempts. ... The Angels are 44-44.
Other facts: Through Thursday, Trout is leading the league in walks (77), intentional walks (14) and on-base percentage (.454). He is also second in OPS (1.079) and tied for second in runs (67)
— Press staff reports
