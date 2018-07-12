Mike Trout, 26, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Wednesday: Trout went 1 for 4 with a strikeout in the Angels’ 3-0 loss to Seattle. He batted third and played center field.
Thursday: The Angels’ game against Seattle ended too late for this edition.
Friday: The Angels travel to Dodger Stadium to face the Los Angeles Dodgers. Walker Buehler will start. Trout has never faced him.
Stats: Before Thursday’s game, Trout was hitting .314 (101 for 322) with 25 home runs, 50 RBIs and 68 runs in 93 games. He has stolen 14 bases on 15 attempts. ... The Angels are 47-46.
Other facts: Through Tuesday, Trout is leading the league in walks (80), intentional walks (17) and on-base percentage (.455). He is also second in OPS (1.076).
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.