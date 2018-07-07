Mike Trout, 26, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Saturday: Trout went 3 for 4 with a HR and a run scored in the Angels’ 3-1 loss to the Dodgers.
Sunday: Trout was named the starting centerfielder in the All-Star Game. It’s the seventh straight year that Trout has been voted into the game by the fans. The Angels’ series against the Dodgers ended too late for this edition.
Monday: The Angels are off. They begin a series at home against the Seattle Mariners at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday. Mike Leake (8-5, 4.11 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for Seattle. Trout is hitting .500 (7 for 14) with a HR against him in his career.
Stats: Heading into Sunday’s game, Trout is hitting .312 (97 for 311) with 25 home runs, 50 RBIs and 68 runs in 90 games. He has stolen 13 bases on 14 attempts. His on-base percentage is .455 and is OPS is 1.085. ... The Angels are 45-45.
Other facts: Through Saturday, Trout is leading the league in walks (78) and on-base percentage (.455). He is also second in OPS (1.085) and tied for second in home runs (25).
— Press staff reports
