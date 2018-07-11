Mike Trout, 26, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Tuesday: Went 2 for 4 with a walk in a 9-3 win over the Mariners. He struck out once and had a stolen base as well.
Wednesday: The Angels faced the Mariners late Wednesday. Trout was in the starting lineup, batting third and playing center field.
Thursday: The Angels wrap up their series with Seattle. No starting pitcher was designated yet for either team. The Angels next have a three-game series at the L.A. Dodgers starting Friday.
Stats: Before Wednesday’s game, Trout was hitting .314 (100 for 318) with 25 home runs, 50 RBIs and 68 runs in 92 games. He has stolen 14 bases on 15 attempts. ... The Angels are 46-45.
Other facts: Through Tuesday, Trout is leading the league in walks (80), intentional walks (17) and on-base percentage (.457). He is also second in OPS (1.083) and tied for second in home runs.
— Press staff reports
