Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Injury update: Trout was injured sliding into third base Aug. 1 and was placed on the 10-day DL on Aug. 13, retroactive to Aug. 6. He was eligible to be activated last week.
Up next: The Angels (63-65 through Wednesday) lost to the Diamondbacks 5-1 on Wednesday, concluding a two-game series at Arizona. They begin a four-game series against the Astros at home Friday.
Stats: Trout is hitting .309 (115 for 372) with 30 home runs, 60 RBIs and 82 runs in 109 games. He has stolen 21 bases on 23 attempts.
More stats: Trout leads the majors in walks (99), intentional walks (20), on-base percentage (.459) and OPS (1.083).
— Press staff reports
