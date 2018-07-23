Mike Trout, 26, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Sunday: Went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer during a seven-run seventh inning of a 14-5 win over the Astros in the series finale. He had a walk, two runs and a stolen base and struck out once.
Monday: Walked four times, stole two bases and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in a 5-3 loss to the visiting Chicago White Sox. He batted third and played center field. According to the Angels' telecast, it was the third time in his career Trout walked four times in a game, and all three times have been this season.
Tuesday: The series continues at 10:07 p.m. Left-hander Carlos Rondon will start for Chicago. Trout is 0 for 5, including three strikeouts, against him. He’s also walked twice.
Stats: Trout is hitting .307 (106 for 345) with 26 home runs, 53 RBIs and 73 runs in 101 games. He has stolen 18 bases on 19 attempts. The Angels are 50-51.
More stats: Trout is leading the majors in walks (91), intentional walks (17) and on-base percentage (.456). He is also second in OPS (1.059).
