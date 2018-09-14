Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Thursday: Went 2 for 3, including a double, with a walk in an 8-2 loss to Seattle at Angel Stadium. He batted third and played center field.
Friday: For results of the Angels’ late game against the Mariners, go to PressofAC.com.
Saturday: The series continues at 9:07 p.m. Erasmo Ramirez (2-3, 5.31) will start for Seattle. Trout is hitting .385 (10 for 26) with two home runs and four RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout began Friday hitting .318 (137 for 431) with 33 home runs, 68 RBIs and 93 runs in 127 games. He has stolen 23 bases on 25 attempts.
More stats: He began Friday leading the majors in intentional walks (23), on-base percentage (.466) and OPS (1.085) and was tied with Washington’s Bryce Harper in walks (113).
— Press staff reports
