Sean Mooney, whose junior season with the St. John's University baseball season was cut short by Tommy John surgery, was taken in the 12th round of the MLB Draft on Wednesday.
The Minnesota Twins selected the 6-foot-1, 185-pound right-handed pitcher Mooney, a 2016 Ocean City High School graduate from the Marmora section of Upper Township. He was the 359th overall pick.
Mooney said in a texted he will sign with the club.
"I'm really excited to get down to Fort Myers (Florida) to start rehab and start my process on getting back into throwing," Mooney, 21, said in a text Wednesday.
"This is unbelievable that all of my hard work throughout the years has finally paid off," Mooney added.
Mooney made nine starts this season for St. John’s, going 2-1 with a 2.17 ERA. He pitched 49 2/3 innings with a 1.34 WHIP and 57 strikeouts against 28 walks.
He made his last start April 13, allowing four runs in four innings, striking out seven, in a no-decision against Xavier, a 9-8 loss. He said he felt arm discomfort during the game and left before the fifth inning.
At the end of April, he had Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow.
He was born with an extra muscle in his elbow, which over time began to compress and cause him to lose feeling in his pinky and ring finger from time to time.
Mooney established himself as one of the top pitchers in NCAA Division I baseball.
In 2017, Mooney went 8-2 with a 1.71 ERA and 88 strikeouts against 16 walks in 100 innings. He was named the Big East Conference Pitcher of the Year and a finalist for the College Baseball Foundation’s National Pitcher of the Year Award.
Last season, he was 11-3 with a 2.56 ERA and 104 strikeouts against 28 walks in 95 innings. He helped the Red Storm win the Big East Conference title and qualify for the national tournament both years.
Vineland's Rodriguez selected by Reds
Jose Rodriguez, a key part of the Cumberland County College baseball team that won the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series last week, was selected in the 20th round by the Cincinnati Reds.
Rodriguez, a 2017 Vineland High School graduate from Vineland, is a right-handed pitcher. He was taken 594th overall.
Rodriguez made 20 appearances for the Dukes, including nine starts. He went 8-2 with a 2.98 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings.
Rodriguez joins Holy Spirit graduate Robert Boselli in the Reds' system. Boselli, a catcher out of St. John's, was drafted in 2017.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.