LAKELAND, Fla. — Nick Williams received some instant feedback from his new batting stance Sunday as he homered to power the Phillies past Detroit, 10-6, at Joker Marchant Stadium.
Williams went 2 for 3 as he hit a three-run homer in the first inning before adding a double and a single. The Phillies instructed Williams to stand more upright when he is batting, which he said has allowed him to open up more on inside pitches.
“Since the beginning of spring training, Nick has been swinging the bat really good,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “All attention has been on him when he’s in the batter’s box during batting practice, and it’s really nice to see that translate to the game.”
Williams is the team’s starting right fielder, but that could change as soon as this week.
The Phillies are deep in negotiations with Bryce Harper, which leaves Williams’ status a bit uncertain. He excelled last season as a pinch-hitter, and the Phillies could opt to keep him on the bench instead of forcing a trade before the season.
Drew Butera, who is competing with Andrew Knapp for the backup catcher role, hit a three-run homer in the fifth. Dylan Cozens went 2 for 2 with a homer. He’s 4 for 5 with two walks through the first three games.
The Phillies used nine pitches. Drew Anderson, expected to start the season in Triple A, started. Hector Neris and Edubray Ramos pitched scoreless innings to make their spring debuts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.