PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola walked off the mound to stunned applause in the sixth inning Sunday afternoon.
Things just didn’t seem right.
Just a few innings earlier, Nola had frustrated the Chicago Cubs with his sharp-breaking curveball.
But as Nola headed to the dugout, the Phillies were on their way to a demoralizing loss in the type of game they must win if they are to reach the postseason for the first time since 2011.
The Cubs hit three solo home runs off Nola and beat the Phillies 8-1 before 36,517 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia (72-64) will trail the first-place Atlanta Braves by at least three games in the National League East at end of Sunday’s play.
“Every loss right now hurts as a team,” Nola said. “We have to find ways to win. We just have to take it game-by-game, at-bat by at-bat. I think every game is super important right now for us. A win is everything right now.”
The postseason would seem to be slipping away from the Phillies, but manager Gabe Kapler is as optimistic as ever.
“We don't get deflated,” he said. “We're stronger mentally than that. We understand that you can go through long periods of struggles and still come out on the other end right where you need to be. We have plenty of time to make the run I know we have in us.”
Still, Sunday was wasted opportunity.
Nola struck out 11 and allowed five hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings. He has been among the best pitchers in baseball this season. With 26 games left in the season, the Phillies almost need to win every time he steps to the mound.
Things appeared headed in a winning direction Sunday.
Nola dominated the Cubs the first time through the batting order. He struck out seven of the first nine hitters he faced, including six in a row. Four of those strikeouts cane when the Cubs missed Nola’s curveballs that broke sharply downward out of the strike zone.
Nola appeared to have the stuff to throw a no-hitter.
“I thought especially the way Nola came out firing,” Kapler said, “(that) it kind of looked like we were going to see something historic.”
But solo home runs from Daniel Murphy, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez turned the game in the Cubs’ favor.
Meanwhile, starter Jon Lester (seven strikeouts in six innings) and three Cubs relievers shut down a Phillies offense that has scored just four runs in the last 28 innings. Kapler isn’t panicking.
“I'm not concerned about our offense,” he said. “I'll tell you this. I think our offense is better, more balanced, our lineup is deeper, and we have more weapons now than we did a month ago when we were in first place in the National League East.”
That’s fine to say, but the Phillies are 9-16 in their last 25 games.
This week could go a long way toward deciding their playoff fate. Philadelphia plays at the Miami Marlins (54-83) and the New York Mets (60-75), while the Braves host the Boston Red Sox (94-44) and then travel to play the Arizona Diamondbacks (74-62).
Despite the scheduling advantage, the Phillies can’t have too many days like Sunday.
They are running out of days to catch up as the season’s end draws closer.
“Look there's urgency to win every baseball game,” Kapler said. “But I don't think it's like, 'Oh, no, we're running out of time.' That's not our mindset, and it will not be our mindset. Our mindset will be laser sharp focus on the step right in front of us: winning the baseball game right in front of us, and that's tomorrow afternoon in Miami.”
