Oakcrest High School graduate Cody Stashak has not allowed a run since June 28 while pitching for the Chattanooga Lookouts, the double-A affiliate of the Minnesota twins.
.@CodyStashak with two more scoreless innings for the @ChattLookouts last night against the @mbraves. Stashak has not allowed a run since June 28, a stretch of 12 appearances spanning 15.1 innings. #SJUBase #ProJohnnies pic.twitter.com/JbxpN2VECu— St. John's Baseball (@StJohnsBaseball) August 16, 2018
Stashak, a standout at Cumberland County College, is 2-1 with a 2.82 ERA in 33 games this season. He started the year with the Twins’ single-A advanced team in Fort Myers, but was promoted to their double-A team in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
He has thrown 54 1/3 innings, giving up 18 runs (17 earned) on 43 hits. He has struck out 69 and only walked 15. His WHIP is 1.07.
Here’s a look at some other local minor leaguers:
Matt Szczur (Lower Cape May Regional High School) has been on the seven-day disable list for the El Paso Chihuahuas, the triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres since July 28.
Danny Nunan (Ocean City) is with the developmental AZL Angels but is shut down for the season and won’t see game action until next spring.
Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep) is 8-6 with a 5.19 ERA in 23 starts this season. He started the year with the Angels’ single-A advanced team Inland Empire but was promoted to their double-A team in Mobile, Alabama.
He has thrown 111.0 innings, giving up 70 runs (64 earned) and 118 hits. He has struck out 95 and walked 39. His WHIP is 1.50.
Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep) is 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA in 28 games with the Lakewood BlueClaws, the Phillies’ Class-A team in the South Atlantic League. He has 12 saves in 13 opportunities. The left-hander has thrown 49 2/3 innings, giving up 14 runs (12 earned) and 30 hits. He has struck out 82 and walked 25. His WHIP is 1.11. In June, Warren took over as the BlueClaws closer.
Denny Brady (Buena Regional) is 0-4 with a 4.76 ERA in 11 starts for the Burlington Bees, the Angels’ single-A team in the Midwest League. He has pitched 39 2/3 innings, giving up 24 runs (21 earned) and 42 hits. He has struck out 39 and walked 11. His WHIP is 1.34.
Jay Groome (Barnegat) is out for the season after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow in May and having Tommy John surgery. He was assigned to the Red Sox’s single-A affiliate the Greenville Drive.
Buddy Kennedy (Millville) is hitting .333 (63-for-189) with four home runs and 28 RBIs in 49 games for the Missoula Osprey, the Diamondbacks’ rookie team in the Pioneer League. He has 11 doubles and 42 runs scored. His on-base percentage is .405 and his slugging percentage is .466. His OPS is .870.
Troy Dixon (Egg Harbor Township) is hitting .176 (16-for-91) with a home run and eight RBIs for the Everett AquaSox, the Mariners’ Class-A Short Season team. He has four doubles and 10 runs scored. His on-base percentage is .216 and his slugging percentage is .253. His OPS is .469.
Robert Boselli (Egg Harbor Township) is hitting .214 (9-for -44) this season in the Cincinnati Reds’ organization with a home run and four RBIs. Boselli started his year with the Billings Mustangs and then was promoted to the Greenville Reds.
On July 29, Boselli was promoted to Daytona Tortugas, the Single A affiliate of the Reds. So far this season his on-base percentage is .329 and his slugging percentage is .271. His OPS is .601.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.