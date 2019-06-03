The paid administrative leave of Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was extended through June 17, Major League Baseball announced Monday.
Also Monday, the Phillies announced they had optioned two players to triple-A Lehigh Valley: outfielder Nick Williams and left-hander Cole Irvin and recalled left-hander Austin Davis.
Veteran slugging ouutfielder/first baseman Jay Bruce, acquired over the weekend in a trade with the Seattle Mariners, was expected to join the Phillies in San Diego on Monday for the opener of a series against the Padres.
Herrera was placed on leave May 28, one day after his arrest in a domestic violence case at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
Administrative leave is not considered discipline. Herrera remains on the restricted list and continues to receive his $5 million salary but is ineligible to play. He is in the third year of a $30.5 million, five-year contract and is due to make $7 million next season and $10 million in 2021. The team has club options for 2022 and ‘23.
Commissioner Rob Manfred has the option of suspending Herrera either without pay, or with pay pending the resolution of legal proceedings — a penalty that later could be converted to without pay. Herrera could challenge any discipline before arbitrator Mark Irvings.
An All-Star center fielder in 2016, the 27-year-old Herrera is hitting .222 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 39 games this season. He missed time in April with a hamstring injury.
Atlantic City police last week said they arrived at Golden Nugget and found a 20-year-old woman speaking with security officers, with “visible signs of injury” on her arms and neck that police said she sustained during a dispute with her boyfriend, whom they identified as Herrera.
Herrera, 27, of Philadelphia, was located in his room at the casion hotel and arrested, police said. He was charged with simple assault and released on a summons.
Last week, Phillies general mananger Matt Klentak said when the MLB investigation is complete, “then we’ll have to make our decision on what we do.”
A Venezuelan native, Herrera made his major league debut with the Phillies in 2015. The center fielder was an All-Star in 2016.
In 2014, another professional athlete, Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice, was arrested in the city for allegedly striking his fiancée unconscious inside an elevator at the former Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. Rice was allowed entry into a pretrial-intervention program. He completed anger-management training, and charges were eventually dropped.
Players cited previously under MLB’s domestic violence policy include José Reyes, Aroldis Chapman, Yasiel Puig, Héctor Olivera, Jeurys Familia, Steven Wright, Miguel Sanó and Addison Russell.
Press staff contributed to this report.
