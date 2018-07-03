PHILADELPHIA — Manny Machado looked his best Tuesday afternoon.
The Baltimore Orioles star presents the Phillies with multiple questions.
Chief among them: How good would he look in a Philadelphia uniform?
And just as important: What should the Phillies be willing to trade for him?
Machado and the Orioles came Citizens Bank Park for the start of a two-game series Tuesday night. The shortstop is baseball's No. 1 trade target. The nonwaiver trade deadline is July 31. and before that day Philadelphia general manager Matt Klentak must make a decision.
Machado, who can become a free agent at the end of the season, would help any team. He began Tuesday with the 21 home runs, 59 RBIs and .310 batting average. At 25, he appears poised to enter the prime of his career.
Machado would also be a perfect fit for the Phillies, who started rookie Scott Kingery (.226 average) at shortstop and Maikel Franco (.256 average with 10 home runs) at third base Tuesday.
But if the Phillies trade for Machado this summer, it could be a short-term deal. After the season ends, Machado could sign with another team as a free agent. If Machado were only to spend August and September with the Phillies, it would be hard to watch former Philadelphia prospects blossom with the Orioles.
The Phillies could stay patient and wait until the offseason to try to sign Machado to long-term deal. They also could trade for Machado this summer and hope they can convince him to forgo free agency and sign a long-term contract.
“Without putting names on that hypothetical, it's hard to say if it makes sense or not,” Klentak said. “I said the last time we sat here that if we're in the mix in July that we will consider shorter-term acquisitions, rental-type players. Any trade we're going to make is going to cost us some talent. Our goal is not to peak one year and then fade the next. We just have to make sure that whatever trades we're contemplating are appropriately balancing now with the future.”
Machado appeared in the Orioles clubhouse early Tuesday, grabbed a chair, wheeled it to the back where the media is not permitted and appeared to be getting a haircut.
Machado later politely declined to speak with reporters.
Meanwhile, Klentak sat in Philadelphia’s dugout and discussed the Phillies' trade prospects.
“There’s a lot of phone calls, a lot of texts,” Klentak said. “There are still some teams that are trying to figure out what their strategy is going to be. Some have already declared and been pretty aggressive in their phone calls. But we’re still figuring it out here.”
The Phillies have a connection to Machado. Phillies President Andy MacPhail was Baltimore’s president of baseball operations from 2007-2011. Phillies farm director Joe Jordan ran the Orioles' draft when Baltimore selected Machado with the third pick in 2010. Klentak was the Orioles' director of baseball operations from 2008 to 2011.
Because of those multiple Baltimore connections, many baseball people believe the Phillies have the inside track on Machado.
“I think a lot of us that left the Orioles took a lot of pride in the success that the organization had,” Klentak said. “Not that we're responsible for it, but knowing that we had at least some small part in it through Joe (Jordan's) drafts, which included Machado. To watch them go to the playoffs three different times was pretty cool. It would've been cooler if we were still there to enjoy it, but it was great for the organization. They've had some really good players.”
But the days of Balitmore being a success are over. The Orioles (24-59) began Tuesday with the worst record in baseball. Its almost inevitable Baltimore will begin its rebuilding process by soon dealing Machado.
The Phillies haven’t made the playoffs since 2011. They are at a stage in their rebuilding process where, according to Klentak, they are willing to consider all trade possibilities.
“Ownership, Andy (MacPhail), myself, we are all very much on the same page,” Klentak said. “We’re going to make smart baseball decisions. That could be in the form of short-term trades, longer-term trades. It could be pitching. It could be position players. It could be promotions from the minor leagues. Everybody right now internally is maintaining the appropriate perspective and is on the same page.”
