SAN DIEGO — Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler made the announcement before Tuesday night's game at San Diego.
McCutchen injured his left knee during a rundown Monday and exited the game against the Padres.
The 32-year-old McCutchen was hitting .256 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs for the NL East leaders. The 2013 NL MVP was in the first season of a $50 million, three-year contract.
Last weekend, the Phillies acquired outfielder Jay Bruce in a trade with Seattle.
McCutchen drew a leadoff walk in the first inning Monday and Jean Segura followed with a popup that second baseman Ian Kinsler let drop. Kinsler threw to first to get Segura, and McCutchen was hurt as he tried to elude the tag getting back to first.
This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.