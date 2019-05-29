PHILADELPHIA — Phillies relievers could be excused if they looked at one another and asked who's next?
Another reliever went down when Philadelphia put Adam Morgan on the 10-day injured list with a strained left forearm Wednesday.
The left-handed Morgan was 2-1 with a 1.96 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings. Left-handed batters were hitting .154 (4 for 26) against him.
"It's been about two weeks that we've been managing (the pain) and putting a Band-Aid over it," Morgan said in the Phillies' clubhouse before Philadelphia hosted the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.
Morgan joins fellow Phillies relievers Tommy Hunter, Edubray Ramos, Pat Neshek, Victor Arano and Dave Robertson on the injured list. All were expected to play key roles in the Phillies' bullpen this season.
"It's really disappointing," Morgan said. "It hurts me, because I felt the pressure when (the other relievers) went down. I don't want to put that on my guys."
Morgan's injury concern increased when he didn't recover like he normally would from pitching a scoreless inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.
He warmed up in the eighth inning of Tuesday night's 4-3 win over the Cardinals but found himself adjusting his mechanics to alleviate the pain.
"I think that leads to more problems," Morgan said.
Morgan underwent an MRI on Wednesday, but the results were not yet available. He is optimistic the injury won't be a long-term issue.
"We've been managing it for so long," he said. "We've stayed on top of it and kind of got ahead of it. The strength is still there."
With Morgan down, the Phillies currently have just one left-handed pitcher, Jose Alvarez, in the bullpen. The Phillies promoted Yacksel Rios from triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Morgan's spot Wednesday.
Despite the injuries, the bullpen is a prominent reason why the Phillies (32-22) began Wednesday with a 2.5 game lead in the National League East. Phillies relievers started Wednesday with an ERA of 3.91 — second best in the NL to the Cincinnati Reds' 3.73.
How can the bullpen continue to function at a high level with all the injuries?
"We really have to game plan effectively," Kapler said. "We have some options. It's not optimal, but we'll fight through a tough time."
