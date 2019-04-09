PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies won seven of their first nine games for one of the simplest of all reasons.
They’ve caught the baseball.
Philadelphia struggled defensively last season, but so far this season defense has been a strength. The Phillies (7-2) hosted the Washington Nationals in the second of a three-game series Tuesday night.
“I think the defense was the story of the game,” Kapler said after Monday night’s 4-3 win over the Nationals.
The Phillies made several sparkling plays.
Third baseman Maikel Franco fielded a slow-rolling groundball barehanded and threw out Kurt Suzuki. Left fielder Andrew McCutchen chased down a line drive and made a running catch in the ninth inning.
And for the second straight game, Philadelphia threw a runner out at the plate.
Bryce Harper fielded Suzuki’s single in the fourth inning. Harper threw to shortstop Jean Segura, who then relayed to catcher J.T. Realmuto in plenty of time for him to tag out Ryan Zimmerman.
The Phillies made defense a priority in the offseason.
First, they shifted Rhys Hoskins from left field back to his natural first base position.
“It’s huge,” Hoskins said of the improved defense. “It’s comforting knowing that if balls are hit to us or around us, they are going to be outs. It’s comforting for the pitchers. It’s a lot better spot to be in.”
Segura and McCutchen immediately made the Phillies a better defensive team when they stepped on the field. Kapler also credited infield coach Bobby Dickerson and outfield coach Paco Figueroa.
“Getting McCutchen, who historically has been a center fielder, to go run around in left field has been a big upgrade of us,” Kapler said. “Jean just solidifies everything at shortstop.
As a result of the better defenders and the team’s potent batting lineup, the Phillies are employing shifts much less than they did last season. Philadelphia had used shifts on 9.1% of the opposing team’s plate appearances this season, compared to 22.1% in 2018.
The shifts were somewhat controversial last season. Some pitchers, most notably Jake Arrieta, were not happy when they watched what should have been routine groundball outs become hits because infielders had shifted from their normal positions.
“I accept responsibility for positioning our defenders, as a group, a little bit too aggressively at times,” Kapler said of last season. “This is the kind of offense that we don't need to get every little edge necessarily. We still want to look for them. But, at the same time, we can look for comfort.
"Our guys can be in a comfortable spot on the diamond, and we have a potent enough offense that we're going to score a lot of runs and protect our pitchers.”
