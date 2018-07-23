PHILADELPHIA — The buzz began to spread through the Citizens Bank Park crowd as soon as the first inning ended Monday night.
Chase Utley was due to bat in the second inning, and the former Phillie was saying goodbye.
Utley is making what likely is his final appearance in Philadelphia as a player as he and his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates played the first of a three-game series against the Phillies on Monday night.
The 39-year-old announced this month he will retire at the end of this season.
“This city is something that I’ll never forget,” Utley said during a Monday afternoon news conference in a Citizens Bank Park media room lined with television cameras and packed with reporters. “We had some great success here. We fed off the energy in this park. It’s something I’ll never forget. It gives me chills just thinking about it.”
In the second inning, right after a Chris Taylor home run gave the Dodgers a 3-0 lead, the opening notes of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” struck, and Utley began to walk to home plate.
The crowd stood and applauded. After a few moments, Utley took off his helmet and acknowledged the applause. His picture was shown on the left-field video board. The crowd got louder.
Utley flied out to deep left. The crowd gave him another standing ovation as he returned to the dugout.
The 50-second standing ovation and initial at-bat was the first moment in what is sure to be an emotional three days for Utley and Phillies fans.
“He gave everything that he had to this city,” Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins said before the game. “As a player, that’s on the field, I think it’s pretty cool. Obviously, he’s on an opposing team now, but I think it speaks to the passion of this city and what this city values in terms of a baseball player.”
Monday began with the news conference. Flash bulbs popped and cameras clicked as Utley walked into the interview room wearing Dodger blue. Utley took a second glance at the camera operated by “Video Dan,” the nickname of Phillies director of video production Dan Stephenson, of Estell Manor. The Dodgers’ Kike Hernandez stood to the side and watched.
It was no accident Utley, who began Monday hitting .243 with one home run and 14 RBIs this season, announced his retirement decision before the Dodgers made their final regular-season trip into Philadelphia this season.
“I’ve been thinking about this for a while now and thinking about how I wanted to go out,” Utley said. “I thought it was important to let the Philadelphia Phillies fans know that this is the last time I’m going to have a chance to play in this ballpark. That was a huge factor in the timing of the announcement.”
Many in Monday’s crowd wore Phillies jerseys with Utley’s name across the back. The fans gave him the night’s first standing ovation when the starting lineup was announced. Utley popped out of the dugout to wave in thanks. The fans then lustily booed the next Dodger announced, pitcher Ross Stripling.
Utley is one of the most iconic athletes in Philadelphia history. He led the Phillies to five straight National League East titles from 2007-2011 and the 2008 World Series championship.
Utley made his Phillies debut in 2003. The second baseman made five consecutive All-Star Games from 2005-10. He knocked in more than 100 runs each season from 2005-09. He averaged 29.2 home runs from 2005-10 and batted .332 in 2007.
Statistics tell just part of the story of why Utley was such a fan favorite. Fans relished the fearless, gritty way he played. He led the NL in getting hit by pitches each season from 2007-09. Utley was so popular that many Phillies fans named their sons after him.
“We had a good run here,” Utley said. “We made a lot of people happy. As a group, we made each other better. For guys coming from the minor leagues, guys in high school, guys in college who were watching baseball at that time, they had a pretty good look at how to play the game the right way.”
The late Phillies announcer Harry Kalas gave Utley the nickname “The Man” with a memorable call during an Aug. 9, 2006, game against the Atlanta Braves.
Utley hit a bases-loaded-clearing double. Howard then hit a high chopper back to the pitcher. Utley never stopped running and scored from second base.
“Chase Utley, you are the man!” Kalas exclaimed as Utley slid safely across home plate.
That’s just one of the memories Utley created during his Phillies tenure. There are countless others.
His first major league hit — a 2003 grand slam at Veterans Stadium. Utley made his signature fielding play in Game 5 of the 2008 World Series. He fielded a grounder up the middle, faked a throw to first base and then threw out Tampa Bay Rays runner Jason Bartlett at the plate.
And then there’s his infamous speech at the 2008 World Series celebration. After the parade down Broad Street, he strode to the microphone and declared the Phillies “World (expletive) champions” to the roar of the crowd.
“It was what was on my mind at the time,” Utley said with a laugh Monday.
The Phillies traded Utley to the Dodgers in August 2015. He has been one of Los Angeles’ leaders ever since.
The Dodgers will play two more games at Citizens Bank Park — 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and 12:35 p.m. Wednesday. The Dodgers and the Phillies could meet again in the playoffs. Both teams began Monday in first place in their divisions.
Utley says he wants to stay in the game, but he’s not sure in which capacity.
Utley is famed for his intensity. But age has smoothed over his rough edges. He even has an Instagram account, a social media presence he says he wouldn’t even have thought about having a decade ago.
“You put things in perspective a little bit more,” Utley said. “I’m still in the moment. There’s still plenty of intensity. But it’s easier to see the big picture nowadays. I wish I had that a little bit more when I was younger.”
Utley had a simple answer when asked Monday how he wants to be remembered.
“Playing the game the right way,” he said. “That’s all that matters to me. Every single day, I played the game the right way to win.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.