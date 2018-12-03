Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
He’s not Manny Machado, but he still should make Philadelphia better.
The Phillies traded shortstop J.P. Crawford and first baseman Carlos Santana to the Seattle Mariners for shortstop Jean Segura and relievers Juan Nicasio and James Pazos on Monday.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Segura is the key figure in the trade, which has multiple ramifications.
“We really didn’t get much production out off the shortstop position last year,” Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said in a conference call with reporters Monday night. “To add an All-Star shortstop like Jean Segura moves the needle quite a bit, probably several wins.”
Segura, 28, is a two-time all-star. He batted .304 with 10 home runs and 63 RBIs last season. Segura had on-base percentage of .341 or better and a slugging percentage of .415 or better in each of the last three seasons.
Segura had a WAR (wins above replacement) rating of 4.3 last season, higher than any Phillies position player in 2018.
Segura is the type of hitter the Phillies’ analytically driven front office craves. He missed on just 136 of 1,080 swings last season for a 12.6 percent swing-and miss rate, fourth best among all qualified hitters in the major leagues. Segura also put 527 of those swings in play for a contact rate of 48.4 percent — ninth best in the majors.
Segura also is a standout defensive player.
1 of 45
Seattle Mariners' Dee Gordon rounds third base after advancing on a single hit by Jean Segura off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson in the first inning of an interleague baseball game Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura (2) celebrates his three-run homer in the eighth inning during the Major League Baseball All-star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura (2) scores as Houston Astros catcher Max Stassi stands at home plate during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura, right, throws to first base after forcing out Baltimore Orioles' Joey Rickard at second base in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Seattle. Segura completed the double play at first, throwing out Orioles' Caleb Joseph. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura throws out Los Angeles Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun at first during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura follows through on a two-run single off Oakland Athletics' Cory Gearrin during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura, below, slides in safely to score off an RBI single by Robinson Cano as San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges waits for the throw during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura (2) scores on a wild pitch by Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Arizona Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy (36) beats the tag by Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura on a ball hit by Jeff Mathis (2) in the fifth inning during a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura, left, smiles with first baseman Ryon Healy after Segura completed a double play against the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura (2) scores on a wild pitch by Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Seattle Mariners' Dee Gordon scores from third base on a throwing error when Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman tired to pick off Seattle's Jean Segura at first base in the first inning of an interleague baseball game Friday, July 13, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Seattle Mariners Jean Segura (2) points the bench as he rounds the bases on a three-run homer in the eighth inning during the Major League Baseball All-star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura, right, avoids a tag by Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos while sliding safely home in the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura removes his batting helmet in the dugout after he scored on a single by Nelson Cruz during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Seattle. The Mariners won 3-1. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu in the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura, left, throws to first base after forcing out Texas Rangers' Carlos Tocci, right, turning the first half of a double play on a ball hit by Rangers's Shin-Soo Choo during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura throws to first base on a ground-out hit by Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura, center, is greeted by teammates after he scored on a double hit by Robinson Cano during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. The Mariners won 6-5. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura is congratulated by Denard Span (4) on his home run against the Houston Astros in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Seattle Mariners Jean Segura (2) points the bench as he rounds the bases on a three-run homer in the eighth inning during the Major League Baseball All-star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus is forced out at second as Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura makes the throw to first to complete a double play on Nomar Mazara during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Mariners' Dee Gordon, left, and Jean Segura leap as they share congratulations after the team beat the Houston Astros in a baseball game Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura, bottom, avoids a tag by Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos while sliding safely home in the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura points skyward as he crosses home on his home run against the Houston Astros in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
GALLERY: Photos of new Phillies shortstop Jean Segura
1 of 45
Seattle Mariners' Dee Gordon rounds third base after advancing on a single hit by Jean Segura off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson in the first inning of an interleague baseball game Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura (2) celebrates his three-run homer in the eighth inning during the Major League Baseball All-star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Seattle Mariners Jean Segura (2) stands at second base against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Mike Stone)
Mike Stone
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura (2) scores as Houston Astros catcher Max Stassi stands at home plate during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura (2) in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura, right, throws to first base after forcing out Baltimore Orioles' Joey Rickard at second base in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Seattle. Segura completed the double play at first, throwing out Orioles' Caleb Joseph. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura throws out Los Angeles Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun at first during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura scores during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura follows through on a two-run single off Oakland Athletics' Cory Gearrin during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura, below, slides in safely to score off an RBI single by Robinson Cano as San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges waits for the throw during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura (2) in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura (2) in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Seattle Mariners Jean Segura (2) celebrates his three-run homer in the eight inning during the Major League Baseball All-star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura (2) scores on a wild pitch by Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Arizona Diamondbacks' John Ryan Murphy (36) beats the tag by Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura on a ball hit by Jeff Mathis (2) in the fifth inning during a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura, left, smiles with first baseman Ryon Healy after Segura completed a double play against the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura (2) scores on a wild pitch by Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura (2) in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Seattle Mariners' Dee Gordon scores from third base on a throwing error when Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman tired to pick off Seattle's Jean Segura at first base in the first inning of an interleague baseball game Friday, July 13, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Seattle Mariners Jean Segura (2) points the bench as he rounds the bases on a three-run homer in the eighth inning during the Major League Baseball All-star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura (2) in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura (2) in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura walks on the field during a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura, right, avoids a tag by Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos while sliding safely home in the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura removes his batting helmet in the dugout after he scored on a single by Nelson Cruz during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Seattle. The Mariners won 3-1. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura flies out during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura (2) in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura in action against the Houston Astros in a baseball game Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura smiles in the dugout after his home run against the Houston Astros in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura walks to the dugout after the third out for the Baltimore Orioles during a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
John Froschauer
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu in the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura, left, throws to first base after forcing out Texas Rangers' Carlos Tocci, right, turning the first half of a double play on a ball hit by Rangers's Shin-Soo Choo during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
Jim Cowsert
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura throws to first base on a ground-out hit by Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
Jim Cowsert
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura, center, is greeted by teammates after he scored on a double hit by Robinson Cano during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. The Mariners won 6-5. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura is congratulated by Denard Span (4) on his home run against the Houston Astros in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Seattle Mariners Jean Segura (2) points the bench as he rounds the bases on a three-run homer in the eighth inning during the Major League Baseball All-star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus is forced out at second as Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura makes the throw to first to complete a double play on Nomar Mazara during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
John Froschauer
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura fields a grounder from Houston Astros' Alex Bregman in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Seattle Mariners' Dee Gordon, left, and Jean Segura leap as they share congratulations after the team beat the Houston Astros in a baseball game Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura, bottom, avoids a tag by Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos while sliding safely home in the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura takes a swing during a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Seattle Mariners Jean Segura (2) stands at second base against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Mike Stone)
Mike Stone
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura hits an RBI single against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
John Froschauer
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura (2) in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura points skyward as he crosses home on his home run against the Houston Astros in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
“You guys are going to very much enjoy watching him throw,” Klentak told reporters. “His arm strength is second to none.”
Segura also gives the Phillies stability. He just finished the first season of a five-year, $70 million deal that includes a team option for 2023.
Nicasio, 32, and Pazos, 27, add depth to the bullpen. Nicasio struck out 53 and walked just five in 42 innings last season. The left-handed Pazos struck out 27.4 percent of the 174 left-handed hitters he has faced the last two seasons.
“This trade checked a lot of boxes,” Klentak said.
The trade also allows the Phillies to move on from Crawford and Santana.
Crawford was once the organization’s top prospect, but he hasn’t come close to fulfilling that potential. He played in just 49 games and batted .214 last season.
The Phillies signed Santana as a free agent to a three-year, $60 million contract last winter. Phillies manager Gabe Kapler spent much of last season defending Santana’s production. Santana hit 24 home runs and knocked in 86 runs, but his .352 on-base percentage was the second lowest of his career.
Santana also batted just .229, and that drew the ire of many Phillies fans.
“Carlos Santana is one of my favorite players in the league,” Klentak said. “I like everything about the guy. But (this trade) was about making the 2019 Phillies better. We had an opportunity to land an All-Star shortstop, and including Carlos was a big part of the deal.”
Monday’s trade also impacts current Phillies.
With Santana gone, Rhys Hoskins can shift from left field to first base, his natural position. Last season’s starting shortstop Scott Kingery seems poised to be a super-utility player.
“He can play anywhere on the field,” Klentak said of Kingery. “He’s athletic. He has a strong arm. He runs well, and he’s the consummate team player. I would expect him to get regular reps (in 2019).”
Multiple national media sources have reported that acquiring Segura doesn’t mean Philadelphia has given up signing Machado. The shortstop, most recently with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is one of baseball’s prized free agents this offseason.
The Phillies could try to sign Machado and convince him to play third base. Machado has declared he wants to play shortstop. Klentak declined to discuss Machado on Monday.
“I’m going to punt on that question,” Klentak said, “because I don’t want to answer it, but also because the league ad the union have pretty strict agreements about general managers talking about free-agent players. I’m going to pass.”
The Segura trade should be the first in a string of moves the Phillies make over the next few weeks. The annual GM meetings are next week.
“This deal allows us to stay flexible,” Klentak said. “This did not have a huge impact on the payroll. We can continue to explore deals in other areas, knowing we have some payroll room to address that if necessary.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.