PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies are sputtering at the wrong time.
Philadelphia begins a seven-game road trip with a three-game series in Atlanta against the Braves on Friday.
Atlanta (40-29) leads the Phillies (38-30) by a 1.5 games in the National League East. Philadelphia is 5-8 in its last 13 games.
"It's a huge series for us," Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto said. "We haven't been playing well lately, so it would be good for us to go out there and gain some momentum, and who better to do it against than the (Braves)."
Four games in Washington against the Nationals follows the Atlanta series. Friday also begins a stretch where the Phillies will play their next 23 games against NL East opponents.
"Everybody is here ready to step up," starting pitcher Zach Eflin said after he pitched well but got the loss in the Phillies' 2-0 lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. "We're not going to go to Atlanta and Washington feeling sorry for ourselves."
The biggest question is whether the Phillies are healthy enough to be at their best during this pivotal stretch. Injuries have taken their toll.
The loss of outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a season-ending knee injury has rippled through the offense. It has forced Philadelphia to play Scott Kingery in center field and keep third baseman Maikel Franco and his .206 batting average in the lineup.
Cesar Hernandez has taken over the leadoff spot for McCutchen, but Hernandez is batting .116 (5 for 43) in June.
"Everything's on the table, including some lineup changes," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. "I don't think there's any need to panic or do anything drastic. Certainly, we have some options for the top of the lineup. Those are discussions that are ongoing."
The Phillies also are 11th in the 15-team NL with 82 home runs, a surprising total considering the Phillies made several moves to bolster their lineup this season, most notably the signing of free agent Bryce Harper (11 home runs, 46 RBIs).
"I think we're going to hit home runs," Kapler said. "I guess if you just look at a third of the season, would have I expected that's where we'd rank? Probably not. Do I expect us to rank there at the end of the season? I don't. I think we have power up and down the lineup. We have guys who have a history of hitting home runs. I expect that trend to continue."
There could be some help on the way. Kapler said injured outfielder Roman Quinn and reliever Pat Neshek could return in Atlanta.
The Phillies acknowledge they haven't played their best, but they aren't panicking.
"Nobody's ever won 162," Eflin said. "It's all about how you respond to it. How much does it (tick) you off? How much does it make you want to go out and kick someone's (butt)?"
The Phillies and their fans will find out the answers to those questions starting Friday.
