PHILADELPHIA — Nick Williams still believes.
So, do the rest of the Phillies.
Philadelphia entered Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox in a mini-slump. The Phillies (65-53) had dropped two straight and four of their last five games. They have been shutout twice and scored a total of four runs in those defeats.
Philadelphia began Wednesday two games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves (67-51) in the National League East.
“It’s weird,” Williams said after Philadelphia lost to the Red Sox 2-1 Tuesday night. “It’s not good timing, but I think it’s just one of those things. We’ll get out of it. Nobody has lost in faith in anybody. This is a great team. This is a young team. Everybody wants to do their best.”
This two-game series with Boston is one of the most anticipated of the season. The Red Sox (86-35) are the best team in baseball and on pace to win 115 games.
To shake the offense out of its doldrums, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler shook up the Phillies lineup Tuesday night.
Rhys Hoskins batted cleanup. Williams hit second for the first time in his career, while Odubel Herrera dropped to the seven spot.
Hoskins did hit a home run, but the rest of the lineup failed to produce. Herrera, who is batting .244 (17 for78) since the All-Star break, typified the Phillies’ futility when he swung and missed at a pitch that him in the foot.
Kapler again shook up the lineup Wednesday. Hoskins stayed in the cleanup spot, but Williams batted fifth.
A pair of recent acquisitions were also in the lineup. Justin Bour started at first base and batted second. The Phillies activated catcher Wilson Ramos off the disabled list and batted him sixth.
No matter who was in the lineup or where they hit, the Phillies aren’t going to change their approach.
“We look for pitches in the zone to drive,” Kapler said. “We're very aggressive on those. We try to be passive on pitches outside the zone. That leads to deeper counts, and in theory, it leads to opportunities to drive the baseball. It doesn't work out that way every night because those guys over there are really good too.”
Although they began Wednesday with 44 games left in the season, this is a key stretch for the Phillies.
They fell out of first-place on Monday. Philadelphia has seven games left with the Braves in late September, but the Phillies do not want to be in a position where they must make up three or four games the final month of the season.
“We’ve had some balls hit hard right at people,” Williams said. “You have to battle through it. It’s part of the game.”
Even when it happens at the worst possible time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.