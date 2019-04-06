PHILADELPHIA — Most of the 44,693 fans kept the faith until the final out at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday afternoon.
Nearly all of the Phillies’ bench players hung on the dugout’s top railing during the team’s final at-bats.
Just about everyone seemed to be waiting for the something that never happened.
The Phillies’ offense finally produced a dud.
Philadelphia never got the pivotal hit it needed and lost to the Minnesota Twins 6-2. Twins pinch-hitter Eddie Rosado broke the game open with a three-run home run off reliever Seranthony Dominiguez in the top of the ninth. The loss dropped the Phillies to 5-2.
“I think we just got beat all the way around today,” Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta said. “We’re going to come back in a lot of these games in these sort of situations. We just weren’t able to today.”
The Phillies’ offense was off to a historic start. Philadelphia had scored at least five runs in each of its first six games for the first time since 1898.
But Saturday, in game No. 7, Twins starting pitcher Michael Pineda helped shut the Phillies down.
Pineda threw 80 pitches in five innings and allowed two runs. Four relievers then combined to allow three hits and no runs over the final four innings.
“Pineda was kind of moving the ball all over the place,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. “It looked like we were having some rhythm and timing issues.”
The Phillies had their opportunities. They loaded the bases in both the sixth and eighth innings but came away with just one run.
The sixth ended when Cesar Hernandez hit a fly ball to shallow center field with one out. Twins center fielder Byron Buxton caught the ball. Bryce Harper tagged at third base and tried to score, but Buxton easily threw Harper out at home plate for the third out.
“That was absolutely the right play,” Kapler said of Harper’s decision. “You have to take a chance. You have to make the outfielder throw you out. It’s going to take a perfect exchange and throw in that situation.”
In the eighth, Hernandez grounded out to first with the bases loaded for the final out of that inning.
The lack of quality of offense wasted a solid effort from Arrieta, who threw just 75 pitches in seven innings, allowing three runs. Arrieta gave up back-to-back solo home runs to Max Kepler and Willians Astudillo in the third.
“I had a tough third (inning),” Arrieta said. “I threw a couple of cutters that got hit out off the ballpark. But outside of that, it was pretty good. I pitched to contact well. Another day with a lead I could have probably thrown a (complete game) without a problem.”
Even after Rosado’s three-run home run in the top of the ninth, many fans remained to see if the Phillies had any spark.
But Twins reliever Blake Parker retired Philadelphia in order in the ninth to end the game.
Games like Saturday’s are going to happen to even the most successful of baseball teams during a 162-game season.
The best thing about baseball is teams don’t get too long to dwell on defeats. The Phillies host the Twins at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in the series finale.
