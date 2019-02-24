CLEARWATER, Fla. - Phillies owner John Middleton flew back to Florida on Saturday evening without a deal for Bryce Harper, but the team continues to feel optimistic that they will land the superstar outfielder.
Middleton flew to Las Vegas on Friday afternoon to meet with Harper and his agent Scott Boras in Harper’s hometown. The owner, driven to add a superstar to his roster, was expected to fly back to his home in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Saturday morning.
But Middleton stayed longer as the negotiations waged on. His departure from Vegas was not an indication that the negotiations had snagged.
Middleton left Vegas to attend a prior commitment in West Palm Beach. The Phillies, as they have been for the last several days, remain optimistic they will reach a deal. Chances remain good that the parties could agree to terms before the end of February.
The Phillies were the only team to meet with Harper this weekend in Vegas. They see themselves as the lone team willing to meet Harper’s demands of a 10-year-contract worth more than the $300 million deal Manny Machado signed on Friday with San Diego.
The Phillies were outbid for Machado, which motivated Middleton to fire up his Bombardier Challenger and head to Vegas. The Phillies had a productive offseason, but the owner knows what the public perception will be if the offseason that began with a declaration to get stupid ended without a superstar.
