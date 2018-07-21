The Philadelphia Phillies’ game Saturday against the San Diego Padres was postponed due to rain, the team announced hours before the scheduled first pitch at Citizens Bank Park.
The teams will play a split-admission doubleheader Sunday, with the starting time of the regularly scheduled game moved up from 1:35 p.m. to 12:05. The makeup game will start at 6:05.
Gates will open at 11:05 a.m. for the first game. For the second game, gates will open approximately one hour before first pitch.
Fans with tickets to Saturday’s postponed game can use them for Sunday’s 6:05 p.m. game. Fans who don’t attend that game can exchange the tickets for any remaining regular-season home game.
Phillies socks will be given to all fans attending the 12:05 p.m. game, and children 14 and under attending the 6:05 p.m. game will receive a collectible truck. Photo day, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled.
In the first game, the Padres’ Tyson Ross (5-8, 4.32) will face the Phillies’ Nick Pivetta (6-7, 4.58).
In the second game, Luis Perdomo (1-4, 7.55) will face Philadelphia’s Vince Velasquez (5-8, 4.39).
The Phillies are 54-42.
