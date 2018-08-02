PHILADELPHIA – Wilson Ramos sat in the Tampa Bay Rays training room and heard his name mentioned in trade talks on television Tuesday afternoon.
That was not a surprise.
Where he was headed, however, was.
The Phillies acquired the All-Star catcher and cash from the Tampa Bay Rays for player to be named later or cash.
“I was surprised for this team,” Ramos said in the Phillies’ clubhouse before Philadelphia hosted the Miami Marlins on Thursday night. “I read a lot of news about other teams talking with the Rays about me, but not the (Phillies).”
The Phillies hope Ramos will help them reach the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Philadelphia (59-48) began Thursday in a virtual tie with the Atlanta Braves (57-47) for first place in the National League East.
“I’m very excited to come to (the Phillies),” Ramos said. “There’s a lot of young talent here, and they’re first place. I’m happy for me.”
Ramos, 30, is batting .297 with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs this season. He is currently on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring and has not played since July 14.
Ramos said he expected to be healthy enough to play by the middle of August.
“I don’t know exactly the day,” he said, “but it’s not going to take too long. I feel a lot better right now. I’m going to do my best to come back soon. I think in two weeks I’ll probably be feel fine.”
Ramos should also give the Phillies a defensive boost behind the plate. Philadelphia’s young catchers Jorge Alfaro and Andrew Knapp have had their positive moments, but the Phillies started Thursday with the most catching errors (16) in baseball.
Ramos caught a Tampa Bay pitching staff that began Thursday ranked fourth in the American League with a 3.90 ERA.
“I’ve worked in my career with a lot of young pitching staffs, (especially in Tampa Bay),” he said. “I’ve been doing a really good job with them. I like to teach those guys all I’ve learned in the past. I try to give my experience to them. I did a really good job with those guys, and now I’m here with this young group, and I will try to do the same.”
Ramos is also familiar with the NL East. The nine-year veteran played with the Washington Nationals from 2010-17, hitting double-digit home runs in five of those seasons. He already has some friends in the Phillies’ clubhouse, most notably Asdrubal Cabrera, Cesar Hernandez and Carlos Santana.
“I’m 100 percent sure,” Ramos said. “I can help (the Phillies) win a lot of games.”
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler liked hearing that.
“It’s always nice,” Kapler said, “to have a guy come into our clubhouse with optimism. We have optimism about him coming in and helping us in this month, September and the playoffs.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.