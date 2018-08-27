The Philadelphia Phillies made an attempt Monday to strengthen their depth before the final month of the season, as they put in a waiver claim for Jose Bautista of the Mets, according to a report by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
The Phillies have to come to terms with the Mets on a trade for the veteran.
Bautista, 37, has a .708 OPS this season in 338 plate appearances with the Braves and Mets. He has been mostly a corner outfielder and would likely be just a bat off the bench for the Phillies.
The Phillies have until Sept. 1 to acquire any players who would be eligible for their postseason roster. Bautista played in two postseasons with Toronto, the team with which he blossomed into one of baseball’s premier power hitters as he made the All-Star Game each year from 2010-15.
Bautista was in the Mets’ starting lineup Monday night against the Cubs in Chicago.
