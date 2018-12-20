World Series Dodgers Red Sox Baseball
Free agent third baseman Manny Machado is one of the hottest players available this offseason. hits a single in front of Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez during the fourth inning in Game 2 of the World Series baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

 Elise Amendola / ap

PHILADELPHIA — The day is here.

According to reports, the Philadelphia Phillies are set to host free agent infielder Manny Machado at Citizens Bank Park for a visit today.

Machado, 26, is one of the most coveted hitters available on the market, and is set to bring in a contract that will be worth well over $300 million. The only unknown is where he will sign that deal.

On Wednesday, Machado visited the New York Yankees for an hour and a half at Yankee Stadium, which is just another part of his slate of visits for the week. Machado is also expected to visit the Chicago White Sox.

In 2018, Machado was traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Los Angeles Dodgers mid season.

It didn’t affect his production much, as Machado finished with a .297 batting average with 37 home runs and 107 RBI’s, both of which are career-highs.

Now, the Phillies are one of many suitors that Machado is considering making his next home for the foreseeable future.

