The Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night made their first significant move before Tuesday's nonwaiver trade deadline.
The question now is, are there more to come?
The Phillies acquired second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera from the New York Mets for minor league pitcher Franklyn Kilome. Cabrera, 32, will be a free agent at the end of the season.
The switch-hitter is batting .277 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs. He has a .329 on-base percentage and a .488 slugging percentage.
The move boosts the Phillies in several ways, most notably offensively. Philadelphia shortstop Scott Kingery began Friday batting .236 with five home runs and 29 RBIs.
“I think it’s a just a vote of confidence,” Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins said earlier this week when asked what a trade before the deadline would mean to the team.
It was not immediately clear which position Cabrera will primarily play. Although he has only played second base this season, he played 45 games at shortstop and 44 at third base in 2017.
The trade bolsters Philadelphia’s bench. The Phillies also added to their bench by promoting speedy outfielder Roman Quinn from Triple-A.
And if nothing else, at least the Phillies won’t have to face Cabrera the rest of the season. He is a career .355 hitter (75 for 211) with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs against the Phillies. Cabrera has batted .387 (36 for 93) at Citizens Bank Park with four home runs and 16 RBIs.
MLB.com rated the 23-year-old Kilome as the Phillies' No. 10 prospect. The right-handed starter was 4-6 with a 4.24 ERA for the double-A Reading Fightin Phils this season. He had struck out 83 and walked 51 in 102 innings.
The Phillies began Friday in first place in the National League East, leading the second-place Atlanta Braves by 2.5 games.
The next few days should be interesting as the Phillies could also make a move for some pitching help — both in the starting rotation and the bullpen — before Tuesday’s deadline.
Trades can be made after the nonwaiver deadline, but the process becomes more complicated.
