PHILADELPHIA — Nine days before the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline, the Phillies gave general manager Matt Klentak a blueprint on which deals to pursue.
The San Diego Padres pounded 15 hits and beat the Phillies 10-2 before 29,392 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday afternoon. Former Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis went 3 for 5 with two RBIs for the Padres.
The Phillies bounced back in the second game of the day/night doubleheader, winning 5-0 behind Vince Velasquez’s strong performance.
Philadelphia (55-43) is in contention for its first playoff appearance since 2011, but many of their shortcomings were on display in Sunday’s first game.
Starting pitcher Nick Pivetta put the Phillies at an immediate disadvantage by allowing three runs in the first inning of the day game. All three scored with two outs. Galvis struck the inning’s most frustrating blow when he hit a 1-2 curveball into center field for a two-run single.
“I could have beared down a couple of pitches there, especially to Freddy,” Pivetta said. “That’s really what killed me at the end, (not) setting the tone right there.”
The Phillies have been better than expected this season in part because of how good their starting pitching has been. But the young rotation could be getting worn down.
Pivetta, 25, allowed eight hits and six runs, four earned, in 51/3 innings. It was the third time in his last four starts that he did not produce a quality outing (three runs or less in at least six innings).
“We’re halfway through the season,” Pivetta said. “I’m really not trying to overthink things. I’m just trying to go out there, help my team and do the best I can to win.”
The Phillies’ offense also sputtered. Philadelphia had runners on first and second with no outs in the third, fifth and seventh innings. But the Phillies could not produce a timely hit and emerged from those three opportunities with just one run.
Shortstop Scott Kingery was easy to pin blame on. The rookie struck out three times swinging, popped up with the bases loaded to end the seventh inning and left five men on base. The spotlight is on Kingery more than ever because the Phillies fell short last week in their attempt to land power-hitting shortstop Manny Machado, who was traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“The story of the game was our inability to capitalize on run-scoring opportunities,” manager Gabe Kapler said between games. “One big hit changes the outcome of that game, and we were weren’t able to get that.”
The Phillies’ biggest flaw — shoddy defense — was also clearly evident in the first game. A pop fly bounced off the chest of second baseman Cesar Hernandez and led to three unearned runs in the sixth. Kapler said Hernandez lost the ball in the sun.
“It’s a lonely situation to be in for a fielder,” Kapler said. “You look up and see this giant ball of yellow, and the baseball isn’t there. He was positioned well. He couldn’t find it. It hit him. It happens. It’s not something you plan for.”
So what are the Phillies’ biggest needs?
They could use a veteran starting pitcher to stabilize the rotation and another hitter to add depth to the lineup.
Let’s not forget about the bullpen. Relief help could be needed after reliever Edubray Ramos left the first game in the top of the sixth and later was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left patellar tendon strain.
The afternoon loss was no reason to panic.
But the onus is on Klentak to make some moves before the deadline to help the Phillies get to the postseason for the first time since 2011.
Second game notes
Velasquez allowed two hits over seven innings as Philadelphia widened its NL East lead to one game over second-place Atlanta.
Velasquez (6-8) struck out seven and walked one, pitching no-hit ball until A.J. Ellis singled off the left-field wall starting the sixth. In his only previous start against the Padres, he struck out 16 and walked none in a three-hit shutout on April 14, 2016.
Odubel Herrera hit a solo homer in the fourth against Luis Perdomo (1-5).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
