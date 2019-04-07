PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins had a feeling he was about see another curveball from Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios on Sunday afternoon.
The count was 3-2. The Twins led by a run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Berrios had struck Hoskins out swinging on curveballs in the first and fourth innings.
Despite those results, Hoskins stayed with his patient approach during his third at-bat.
“We kind of stay with a plan,” he said. “It didn’t work obviously the first five or six innings, but we’re a stubborn bunch. We stuck with the plan and finally got something to hit.”
That something to hit was another Berrios curveball.
This one broke knee-level over the plate.
Hoskins dipped his bat and hit it 365 feet into the flower pots just beyond the left-center field fence for a two-run home run to propel the Phillies to a 2-1 win before 39,375 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (6-2) have yet to lose a series this season.
“I think today was a really important game for the direction of our baseball team,” Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler said. “I think we proved that we don’t have to just see a lot of pitches and score a lot of runs with a very potent lineup to win a baseball game. We did it with our bullpen. We did it with our starting pitching.”
Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin allowed six hits and one run in seven innings to earn the win. Relievers David Robertson, Adam Morgan and Hector Neris combined to get the final six outs.
Eight games into the season, the game was obviously not a must-win situation. But it was an interesting test for the Phillies.
Philadelphia lost to the Twins 6-2 Saturday. If the Phillies lost Sunday, they would have dropped a series for the first time this season. Some of the good feelings created by their fast started would have disappeared.
Berrios baffled Phillies hitters with his curveball for much of the first five innings.
Before the home run, Berrios had thrown Hoskins a total of 11 curveballs. Hoskins swung and missed at two, fouled off four and took three for strikes. Two curveballs also missed the plate for balls.
Four of the last five pitches Berrios threw to Hoskins in the sixth were curveballs.
“Obviously, I had some pretty bad swings against him,” Hoskins said. “It’s his best pitch — the biggest spot of the game. He just got too much of the plate. I think in that situation a pitcher tends to go to his best pitch.
"I was able to get the barrel to the ball. With two strikes, that’s really all you’re trying to do. I got it up in the air and got enough of it.”
Hoskins slowed his home run trot as he neared second base. He thought Twins center fielder Byron Buxton had made a leaping catch.
“That’s what kind of Buxton does, flying all over the place, super good athlete,” Hoskins said. “I saw him stick his foot in the wall and get his glove above the fence. I thought ‘Oh, my God, did he just make that play?’ But it was too far out of his reach, and we had the lead.”
It was a different type of victory for the Phillies. They didn’t bash their way to the win. Philadelphia had scored a total of 41 runs in their first five victories.
That offense is impressive, but the difference between a playoff contender and a team with losing record is often its record in low-scoring games decided by one run.
Philadelphia last made the playoffs in 2011, when it finished 102-60. The Phillies had a .596 winning percentage (28-19) in one-run games that season.
Sunday's game was the their first one-run win of this season.
“We need to be in those type of games,” Hoskins said. “Those games are going to show up later in the season, show up in October. Being put in those situations early in the season is going to be helpful down the road.”
