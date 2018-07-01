PHILADELPHIA — The game-time temperature read a steamy 97 degrees Sunday afternoon.
The Phillies’ bullpen had thrown a combined 14 innings Friday and Saturday.
Conditions were not ideal for a 4-hour, 28-minute, extra-inning marathon.
The Phillies embraced it.
Andrew Knapp’s home run in the bottom of the 13th gave them a 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals before 22,051 fans at Citizens Bank Park. It was Knapp’s first walk-off home run since he hit one with the double-A Reading Fightin Phils. Many of the current Phillies were on that team.
“We kind of seem to have a knack for that,’ Knapp said, “sticking in ballgames and staying into it. We’ve played together enough to know we’ll pick each other up. But a win like that, especially against Washington, is huge for our season right now.”
The Phillies won the series from the Nationals, taking three of four games.
Knapp was pinch-hitting for Nick Pivetta, who is a starting pitcher but threw a scoreless inning in the top of the 13th as an emergency reliever. The Phillies were out of pitchers. If they didn’t score when they did, they were going to send third baseman Jesmuel Valentin to the mound for the top of the 14th.
“We were quite simply out of bullets,” manager Gaber Kapler said, “and we couldn’t put anybody else at risk. We just had to hope — and I think the (Nationals) were in the same kind of position — that those guys hit into outs.”
The Phillies’ much-maligned bullpen threw eight scoreless innings, three by Jake Thompson, who was promoted from triple-A Sunday morning because the team had used so many relievers in the previous two games.
“For the bullpen to step up,” Knapp said, “and keep throwing zeros up was awesome.”
It was a good day not only for Knapp and the bullpen but also for Kapler. The manager made several big decisions — all of them correct.
“In the game,” Kapler said, “I was constantly balancing what’s important to win this game and what is important for the long-term health and well-being of the Phillies.”
In the bottom of the fifth inning with the Phillies trailing 3-0, Kapler pinch-hit for starting pitcher Jake Arrieta. The manager made the move even though he knew the Phillies needed Arrieta to pitch as many innings as possible because of the stress the bullpen had been under the past two games.
Pinch-hitter Carlos Santana drew a walk to extend the inning, and the Phillies ended up scoring three runs to tie the game.
“You just don’t have that many opportunities to score in a baseball game, so you have to capitalize when you have that opportunity,” Kapler said. “It’s not always going to work out. We are going to pinch-hit for a starting pitcher early in the game, and somebody is going to bang into a double play. This time, he drew a walk and we scored runs.”
Knapp’s blast was the Phillies’ first walk-off home run since Ryan Howard hit one April 29, 2016 against the Cleveland Indians.
Knapp hit a full-count 93 mph fastball from reliever Justin Miller 384 feet into the right-field stands.
“Once it got (to) 3-2, I was ready to take a walk and maybe we could string something together,” Knap said. “I knew (Miller) was getting tired. He had been out there for a full inning. I was just trying to be short to the ball, and thankfully I got something to hit.”
The Phillies mobbed Knapp at home plate. It was the type of game good teams win.
Sunday finished a stretch in which Philadelphia went 6-4 against the New York Yankees and the Nationals.
Philadelphia trails the first-place Atlanta Braves by three games in the National League East. The Phillies, however, are three games ahead of the third-place Nationals. Philadelphia has won five of their last six series. The Phillies won two of three from the Nationals in Washington last weekend.
The Phillies didn’t wilt Sunday, and they’re not planning to fade away anytime soon.
“It shows we’re here to stay,” Knapp said about the recently completed 6-4 stretch. “Obviously, there’s a lot of games left, and we have to keep playing well. This was a huge series win for us, especially coming off the series win in Washington. They wanted to come here and sweep us. For us to take three of four was cool.”
