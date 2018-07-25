PHILADELPHIA – Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp threw two balls into center field in the first inning Wednesday afternoon.
Phillies second baseman Jesmuel Valentine fielded a routine groundball and threw it five feet wide of first base in the fifth inning.
None of those shortcomings mattered, however. Just as they’ve done all season, the Phillies, despite their obvious flaws, won.
Carlos Santana and Scott Kingery contributed big hits and Philadelphia beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 before 35,659 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (57-44) took two of three games from the Dodgers and now lead the National League East by 1.5 games.
The 2018 Phillies just have some sort of positive karma that allows them to overcome their shortcomings.
“We know how to turn the page,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. “That’s the mentality of this club. It’s tough as nails. That’s all there is to it.”
The game also marked what was probably the last appearance by former Phillies standout Chase Utley as an active player at Citizens Bank Park. Utley started at second base for the Dodgers and went 0 for 3, leaving the game in the sixth inning as part of a double switch.
Wednesday’s game started a little less than 11 hours after the Phillies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-4 in 16 innings in a game that began Tuesday night. Phillies reserve infielder Tyler Plouffe ended that contest with a three-run home run at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday off Dodgers position player Kike Hernandez.
Jake Arrieta, who started Wednesday’s game for the Phillies, watched the final few innings of Tuesday night’s game from his home to ensure he would get proper rest.
“I was at the house,” said Arrieta, who earned Wednesday’s win by allowing three runs and five hits in six innings. “I was trying to stay awake, trying to get some sleep. But I wanted to see how this game ends. My wife wakes me up and tells me ‘Plouffe hit a walk-off.’ ”
Good teams win marathon games like that. Really good teams cement quirky wins with a victory the next day.
“It would have been really easy for us to come here today,” Kapler said, “and say ‘Hey, we gave it everything we had last night and said we were tired today.’ There was no chance that was going to happen.”
The Phillies took control with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Kingery lined a one-out, solo home run into the right field stands to out the Phillies up 2-1. Knapp had an RBI double. Santana hit a bases-loaded triple to make it 6-1 Phillies.
Many in Wednesday’s crowd probably came out to say goodbye to Utley, who flied out to left field in what was likely his Citizens Bank Park final at-bat. Phillies owner John Middleton congratulated Utley on the field after the game. Utley tipped his cap to the crowd in appreciation for three days of standing ovations.
But while it’s fun to look back, the 2018 Phillies gave fans plenty of reasons to look ahead to the rest of this season.
“I think we’re passed the narrative of are we a good team?” Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins said. “To be able to take two of three from the Dodgers, we’re here to stay.”
