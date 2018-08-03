PHILADELPHIA — Shane Victorino knew two things about this city when he arrived to play for the Phillies in 2005.
It was cold.
It was home of the fictional character Rocky.
The former outfielder signed a one-day contract with Philadelphia and retired as a member of the Phillies on Friday.
He will be remembered as a key player on the Philadelphia teams that won five straight National League East titles from 2007 through 2011 and the 2008 World Series.
“The city made me the person that I am,” Victorino, 37, said during a news conference at Citizens Bank Park. “I was a 25-year-old kid bouncing all over the place, just looking for an opportunity. I got to come to a first-class organization led by first-class people.”
Victorino’s retirement is part of the Phillies’ Alumni Weekend. Philadelphia will induct the late pitcher Roy Halladay and former general Pat Gillick into the team’s Wall of Fame on Saturday.
A reunion of the 2008 World Series team will be held Sunday.
“At the end of the night,” Victorino said, “it’s about all the happiness we got to experience together.”
Victorino’s career is an improbable success story.
The Phillies drafted the Hawaiian native from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2004 Rule 5 draft. Rule 5 players are often career minor leaguers. Players who are not on a team’s major league 40-man roster but have been in organization’s minor league system for four or five years are eligible for the Rule 5 draft.
The draft is designed to stop teams from hoarding talent.
Victorino became a Phillies regular in 2006. He led the team in triples with 13 in 2009 and 16 in 2011. Victorino batted .279 with a .345 on-base percentage and was a standout defensive outfielder in his eight Phillies seasons.
“He has passion. He has work ethic,” Gillick said of Victorino. “He’s just a good all-around baseball player. I think it was just a (matter) of him getting an opportunity and (then-Phillies manager) Charlie Manuel gave him that opportunity, and (Victorino) seized upon it.”
Victorino’s most iconic moment in Philadelphia happened in Game 2 of the 2008 NL Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. He hit a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning off Brewers ace C.C. Sabathia to propel the Phillies to a 5-2 win and 2-0 series lead.
“When it’s all said and done, it’s moments like that that will always be on the highlight reel,” Victorino said. “That’s the kind of stuff I looked forward to as an athlete.”
Current Phillies manager Gabe Kapler played for the 2008 Brewers and was in the opposite dugout that game.
“It was as deflating at it gets,” Kapler said. “Exactly what I was feeling in that moment would be hard to conjure up, but I remember it being a big blow.”
Two batters before Victorino stepped to the plate, Phillies starting pitcher Brett Myers drew a nine-pitch walk to help load the bases. Victorino drew motivation from Myers’ effort.
“I was looking at my teammate grind, knowing he had no chance of getting a hit,” Victorino said. “That only motivates you to say, ‘Now, it’s my chance. Look at what this guy did.’ ”
The Phillies traded Victorino to the Los Angeles Dodgers in July 2012. Victorino signed with the Boston Red Sox as a free agent at the end of the 2012 season and helped Boston win the 2013 World Series.
Injuries ended Victorino’s career in 2015. He made his retirement official earlier this year, and the team he wanted to officially end his career with was the Phillies.
“I grew up as a little boy on a little island in the middle of the ocean,” Victorino said. “(Philadelphia) is hard-working. It had the same kind DNA that I had back home. Lucky for us, it all worked out.”
