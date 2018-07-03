Shane Victorino, a Rule 5 draft pick who became the sparkplug of a World Series champion, plans to retire next month after signing a one-day contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Victorino, 37, last played in 2016 with the Chicago Cubs' triple-A affiliate.
He will retire with the Phillies on Aug. 3 as a part of the team's Alumni Weekend, which will include a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the 2008 World Series champions. Earlier that day, Victorino's foundation will hold a benefit at the Diamond Club in Citizens Bank Park.