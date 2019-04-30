The Philadelphia Phillies, after playing 17 games in 17 days, were able to enjoy a day off Monday.
The 17 games were not the Phillies' best stretch of baseball, but they survived it. And they are still in first place.
May begins Wednesday, and the Phillies will start the month in first place for the first time since 2011.
It's far too early to start calculating the Phillies' magic number, but it's never too early to take a peek at the standings and keep an eye on the other teams in the division. The Phillies carried a two-game lead into Tuesday night's series opener with the Tigers.
Here is a look at the teams chasing them.
Atlanta
The Atlanta Braves, back to .500 after winning Monday night, are hanging around thanks to their offense, because pitching has been a struggle.
Their starting rotation has the fourth-worst ERA in the National League, and their bullpen has given up the NL's fourth-most runs. Ozzie Albies, an All-Star last season as a rookie, has four homers in his last six games and seems to be heating up.
The Braves are in the midst of playing 20 straight games without a day off, including a trip out west. It'll be interesting to see where they stand when they finally get a day off May 13.
New York
The Mets' problems are similar to the Braves', as their bullpen came up short again Monday night. The unit's 5.63 ERA is the second worst in the National League, and only one reliever, closer Edwin Diaz, has been reliable.
But it was Diaz who cracked in the ninth inning Monday.
The Mets have starting pitchers — Jacob DeGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz — but likely aren't deep enough to contend for an entire season.
Washington
The Nationals, too, have a bullpen problem. We're sensing a pattern here.
The Braves bullpen has the NL's fourth-worst ERA, the Mets have the second worst and the Nationals have the worst. The Nationals have the arms and bats that should allow them to overcome their shaky bullpen.
Patrick Corbin ran into trouble Monday night but is still a premier pitcher, especially in a rotation with Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.
Anthony Rendon has the third-highest OPS in the majors, and the Nationals have three threats in their lineup — Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Carter Kieboom — who are 21 or younger. The Nationals come to Philly this weekend. They might begin May in third place, but they seem to be the team to watch.
Miami
The only thing that really matters about the Marlins is how many games each of the other NL East teams has left against them. The division could come down to who beats up on Miami the most over their 19 meetings.
The Phillies already have played them seven times, and the three other teams have played the Marlins just three times each. The Marlins' next division series will be this weekend against the Braves.
