Chris Ditzler, left, Casey O'Donnell, Eric Ditzler, Tim Kane, Jason Grouse, Abby Hess, Dale Gerber, Tom McFillen and (front) Olivia Schwartz and Cassandra Seda traveled from Cape May County to watch the Phillies' home opener Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA — Kevin Robbins couldn't wait to get to Citizens Bank Park on Thursday.
"I got up at 7 this morning and was ready to go," said Robbins, 37, who grew up in the North Cape May section of Lower Township. "There's just something special about opening day, especially this year."
He wasn't the only one who felt that way.
A sellout crowd of 44,469, a majority of which was clad in Bryce Harper No. 3 jerseys and T-shirts, showed up for the first game of what is expected to be a magical season.
"As soon as I found out he signed, I got a Bryce Harper shirt," said Chris Ditzler, 31, of Cape May Court House.
10.
Dave Robertson will emerge as the consistent closer and save 33 games.
9.
Center fielder Odubel Herrera will continue to struggle with consistency. This will be his last season in Philadelphia.
8.
Scott Kingery will rebound from his poor rookie season, where he batted .226 and had a .267 on-base percentage. Kingery will be the Phillies every day third baseman by June 1.
7.
Nick Pivetta will have a breakout year. Pivetta averaged 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings last season. All he was lacking was experience. His ERA — 4.77 last season — will dip below 4.00, and he gives the Phillies a chance to win almost each time he steps to the mound.
6.
Vince Velasquez does not have a breakout season. The starting pitcher will continue to struggle with consistency. The Phillies will acquire a veteran pitcher at the July trade deadline. Velasquez will be shifted to the bullpen.
5.
Rhys Hoskins will feel more comfortable playing his natural position of first base. It will show at the plate, where he’ll hit more than 40 home runs and knock in more than 100 runs.
4.
Nick Williams will come off the bench to hit two walk-off, pinch-hit home runs.
3.
Aaron Nola will continue to be one of the National League’s top pitchers. But he won’t be as lucky. Nola was 17-6 with a 2.37 ERA last season. Put him down for a 13-12 record with a 3.01 ERA this season.
2.
Bryce Harper’s at-bats will be appointment television. The outfielder will hit a career-best 43 home runs, but he will create some angst by only batting .259. The analytics fans will counter criticism of the batting average by pointing toward Harper’s career-best 100-plus walks.
1.
It will be an exciting season at Citizens Bank Park but not that exciting. The starting pitching will still be worrisome. The Phillies will finish 87-75 and lose to the Chicago Cubs 6-3 in the NL wild card game.
The addition of Harper, outfielder Andrew McCutchen, catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Jean Segura, combined with first baseman Rhys Hoskins and ace Aaron Nola, has fans excited about the team's prospects.
The Phillies, who have not been to the playoffs since 2011, are being talked about as World Series contenders.
"I don't want to set my expectations too high, but this lineup is stacked," said Cape May Court House native Jason Grouse, 37. "I definitely think we should at least compete for the division (National League East)."
Fans wasted little time expressing their excitement, greeting the players and coaches with loud cheers as they entered the field from the center-field stands and walked a red carpet adorned with a Phillies logo to second base.
As expected, Harper received a long standing ovation when he was announced during the pregame introductions. He got more cheers when the giant video screen showed he was wearing green Phillie Phanatic cleats.
"The whole team could feel the energy in the ballpark," Harper said. "Walking through the stands was pretty cool, and the fans were really fired up. The atmosphere was unbelievable. The place was rocking."
The only boos were reserved for The Roots drummer Questlove, whose ceremonial first pitch reached the Phanatic on one bounce.
Grouse and Ditzler were among 10 fans from Cape May County who made the trek for the opener. They joined the crowd in producing a thunderous roar from their seats in Section 109 when McCutchen blasted a 428-foot home run to lead off the bottom of the first.
The fans in the left-field stands gave him a standing ovation when he came out for the top of the second. The cheers got even louder when McCutchen took off his cap and bowed to them.
"We've been coming to the opener for the last five or six years," said Grouse, a 2003 Middle Township High School graduate who is a postal worker. "Chris and I lived three houses apart, and we're all friends."
Grouse, Ditzler and Wildwood's Tim Kane and Casey O'Donnell all went to Phillies spring training in Clearwater, Florida, earlier this month to get an early glimpse of the team and stock up on souvenirs.
Ditzler showed his allegiance for Harper on Thursday. Not only was he wearing a No. 3 shirt, he also had a matching koozie.
Robbins, a 1999 Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate, joined his buddy Ryan Kerper, 39, at the game.
They purchased standing-room-only tickets and watched the action from various parts of the ballpark.
"Everybody we talked to seem really excited about the season," Robbins said. "We got to the ballpark, and everybody was smiling."
