PHILADELPHIA — Kevin Robbins couldn't wait to get to Citizens Bank Park on Thursday.

"I got up at 7 this morning and was ready to go," said Robbins, 37, who grew up in the North Cape May section of Lower Township. "There's just something special about opening day, especially this year."

He wasn't the only one who felt that way.

A sellout crowd of 44,469, a majority of which was clad in Bryce Harper No. 3 jerseys and T-shirts, showed up for the first game of what is expected to be a magical season.

"As soon as I found out he signed, I got a Bryce Harper shirt," said Chris Ditzler, 31, of Cape May Court House.

The addition of Harper, outfielder Andrew McCutchen, catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Jean Segura, combined with first baseman Rhys Hoskins and ace Aaron Nola, has fans excited about the team's prospects.

The Phillies, who have not been to the playoffs since 2011, are being talked about as World Series contenders.

"I don't want to set my expectations too high, but this lineup is stacked," said Cape May Court House native Jason Grouse, 37. "I definitely think we should at least compete for the division (National League East)."

Fans wasted little time expressing their excitement, greeting the players and coaches with loud cheers as they entered the field from the center-field stands and walked a red carpet adorned with a Phillies logo to second base.

As expected, Harper received a long standing ovation when he was announced during the pregame introductions. He got more cheers when the giant video screen showed he was wearing green Phillie Phanatic cleats.

"The whole team could feel the energy in the ballpark," Harper said. "Walking through the stands was pretty cool, and the fans were really fired up. The atmosphere was unbelievable. The place was rocking."

The only boos were reserved for The Roots drummer Questlove, whose ceremonial first pitch reached the Phanatic on one bounce.

Grouse and Ditzler were among 10 fans from Cape May County who made the trek for the opener. They joined the crowd in producing a thunderous roar from their seats in Section 109 when McCutchen blasted a 428-foot home run to lead off the bottom of the first.

The fans in the left-field stands gave him a standing ovation when he came out for the top of the second. The cheers got even louder when McCutchen took off his cap and bowed to them.

"We've been coming to the opener for the last five or six years," said Grouse, a 2003 Middle Township High School graduate who is a postal worker. "Chris and I lived three houses apart, and we're all friends."

Grouse, Ditzler and Wildwood's Tim Kane and Casey O'Donnell all went to Phillies spring training in Clearwater, Florida, earlier this month to get an early glimpse of the team and stock up on souvenirs.

Ditzler showed his allegiance for Harper on Thursday. Not only was he wearing a No. 3 shirt, he also had a matching koozie.

Robbins, a 1999 Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate, joined his buddy Ryan Kerper, 39, at the game.

They purchased standing-room-only tickets and watched the action from various parts of the ballpark.

"Everybody we talked to seem really excited about the season," Robbins said. "We got to the ballpark, and everybody was smiling."

