Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout posted an emotional tribute Thursday to his brother-in-law, Aaron Cox, remembering the fellow Millville graduate and baseball standout as an amazing person who was always the life of the party.
“Aaron, words can’t describe the emotions that I’ve been feeling the past week and a half. You were more than just my brother-in-law… you were my best friend,” Trout wrote on Instagram. “You made such an impact on my life since the day I first met you.”
Aaron, words can’t describe the emotions that I’ve been feeling the past week and a half. You were more than just my brother-in-law... you were my best friend. You made such an impact on my life since the day I first met you. You were an amazing person inside & out that showed us all how to live life to the fullest. Seeing and hearing about your impact on other people are all things that made me a better person every single day. The things we have done together like hunting trips, family vacations, golfing, fishing, and all the fun times we had together I will cherish forever... you brought so much happiness and joy to my life every time I was with you. You will always be remembered for your crazy dance moves and your big smile and how much you cared for people and our family. You were always the life of the party and you were always making people laugh. You were a great kid and it kills me to know that you are gone... I can’t thank you enough for what you have meant to me over these last 11 years. I know you will be watching over me now that you are gone, I promise to take care of your sister and watch over your whole family. Heaven got a great one and I know I will see you again someday... I love you bro!!!!
Cox, 24, died Aug. 15. A cause of death has yet to be announced. Funeral services for Cox were held Wednesday in the Dorchester section of Maurice River Township.
Cox is the brother of Jessica Trout, who married Mike Trout in December. Cox’s younger brother, Kyle, also played baseball.
“You were an amazing person inside & out that showed us all how to live life to the fullest,” Trout said. “Seeing and hearing about your impact on other people are all things that made me a better person every single day.”
Cox was drafted in the 19th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of NCAA Division II Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania. He spent the last four years of his pro baseball career in the Angels’ minor-league system.
“The things we have done together like hunting trips, family vacations, golfing, fishing, and all the fun times we had together I will cherish forever… you brought so much happiness and joy to my life every time I was with you,” said Trout, who is on the disabled list because of a wrist injury.
Cox, a 2012 Millville graduate, went 6-0 with two saves and a 0.86 ERA his senior year, striking out 71 in 48.2 innings.
He was a member of the 2011 South Jersey Group IV championship Thunderbolts team as a junior, earning the winning decision with five strikeouts in a 4-3 victory over Lenape.{div}“You will always be remembered for your crazy dance moves and your big smile and how much you cared for people and our family. You were always the life of the party and you were always making people laugh,” Trout wrote. “You were a great kid and it kills me to know that you are gone… I can’t thank you enough for what you have meant to me over these last 11 years.”
