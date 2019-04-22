Harper angrily confronts ump, Phillies fall to Mets 5-1

Philadelphia Phillies' Jake Arrieta delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, April 22, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

 The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Kingery.406.45732513402615101
Segura.328.38467132251110511103
Harper.272.410811422605141829101
Hoskins.272.398811622406181525013
Herrera.270.319637174017512010
Hernandez.268.3378211224129912203
Realmuto.266.32679142130317716012
Franco.263.36776112040618137001
McCutchen.262.39284192251491826001
Knapp.235.4091714200057000
Gosselin.200.2001513100303000
Williams.167.2501813100316000
Quinn.111.20018120000210000
Altherr.043.0832311100116001
Walding.000.00010000000100
Team Totals.252.345777117196443301151041975316

___

PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Anderson000.001002.0000022
Davis000.001002.0300023
Morgan100.0011009.03000110
Williams000.000000.0000000
Neris001.8610039.24221215
Velasquez002.5543017.213553416
Arrieta322.6555034.026111041325
Neshek013.0010019.01043115
Eickhoff013.6021110.010440414
Eflin223.6844022.0261095420
Arano103.863004.2222127
Dominguez104.919007.17541311
Robertson015.407006.2844166
Nicasio016.3580011.11488168
Nola206.8455025.030201971228
Ramos007.205005.0854135
Alvarez018.0010019.015108316
Pivetta218.3444018.13118175816
Altherr009.001001.0211002
Team Totals12104.4222226203.22121091003474199
