Chase Utley will probably make his last appearance at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia as an active player Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Earlier this year, Utley announced that he was retiring at the end of the season.
Below is a look back at the top moments in Chase Utley's career with the Phillies.
1. Utley made quite the impression during the Phillies celebration after the 2008 World Series win. After the parade down Broad Street, he strode to the microphone and declared the Phillies “World (you know what) champions” to the roar of the crowd.