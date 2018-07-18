The Phillies are in the midst of their most relevant summer since 2011 — the last time they made the playoffs.
Philadelphia returns from the All-Star break when it hosts the San Diego Padres in the first of three-game series 7:05 p.m. Friday at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (53-42) lead the National League East by half-a-game over the Atlanta Braves.
Here are three key questions the Phillies will confront in the season’s second-half.
Who now?
The Los Angeles Dodgers traded for Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado.
The Phillies tried to make a deal for Machado but obviously fell short or did not want to part with prized minor-league prospects.
What should the Phillies do now?
Philadelphia almost certainly must make a move to a boost its playoff chances before the July 31 nonwaiver tread deadline.
The Phillies rebuild is ahead of schedule, but that’s no excuse to stand pat.
Philadelphia isn’t in a position to win that often. The Phillies have played in six World Series since 1950. They’ve won 11 division championships 48 years.
The point is Philadelphia isn’t a contender that often, so when it does have a chance to win it needs to be taken advantage of.
Who might the Phillies target?
The Phillies could pursue Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas (19 home runs and 58 RBIs) to boost the offense. Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton (3.68 ERA and four saves) would add depth to the bullpen. Former Phillies starting pitchers Cole Hamels (5-8 with a 4.36 ERA) of the Texas Rangers and J.A. Happ (10-6 with a 4.29 ERA) of the Toronto Blue Jays would stabilize the rotation.
“The development of some of our young players is putting us in a position to contend in 2018 and we have to take that seriously,” Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said. “The challenge that we have right now is, we’re at a point where the player-development is intersecting with contention. We have to respect that and make sure that we continue to do everything we can to allow (the Phillies young) players to develop at the major-league level. At the same time, if there are opportunities for us to upgrade the team in the short term or long term via trade, we have to explore those, too.”
When will the fans return?
The Phillies currently rank 19th out of baseball’s 30 teams with an average home attendance of 26,739 fans.
Many fans and media have wondered why the Phillies considering their surprising success haven’t drawn more fans.
Philadelphia brass seems confident attendance will increase if the team continues to play well.
“We know that in baseball history there very often is a lag between a team getting good and the fans coming to the ballpark,” Klentak said. “On the flip side, when a competitive window is ending, the fans typically end up hanging on for a little longer than the team is winning. The Phillies are a good example of this during their last stretch of contention.
“Our fans are awesome. They have a proven track record of coming out here and supporting this club. As our team continues to prove they are worthy of their attendance, we are pretty confident they are going to continue to show up. And not only show up but be energetic and into the games.”
Who is on the hot seat?
Before the season started, the Phillies handed the unproven Scott Kingery a six-year, $24 million contract.
But Kingery is batting just .237 with a .282 on-base percentage and a .338 slugging percentage. He’s also been shaky defensively at shortstop.
He might just be a rookie but Kingery needs to improve in the second half of the season, especially if the Phillies don’t trade for a bat.
