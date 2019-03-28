PHILADELPHIA — Phillies manager Gabe Kapler looked at the opening day lineup with pride Monday.
The Phillies are scheduled to open the season 3:05 p.m. against the Atlanta Braves.
“I think today is a day to celebrate what a great job our front office did putting together this roster,” Kapler said in his office Monday afternoon. “We’ve got some new leaders and certainly from a lineup perspective we’re really happy with where we are.”
The off-season additions, particularly Harper’s signing, is a reason why this the most anticipated Phillies season since 2011 when the club featured The Four Aces” pitching staff. That was also the last season the Phillies made the playoffs.