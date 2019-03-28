Harper overtakes Judge for MLB's top-selling jersey

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper watches his single off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies manager Gabe Kapler looked at the opening day lineup with pride Monday.

The Phillies are scheduled to open the season 3:05 p.m. against the Atlanta Braves.

“I think today is a day to celebrate what a great job our front office did putting together this roster,” Kapler said in his office Monday afternoon. “We’ve got some new leaders and certainly from a lineup perspective we’re really happy with where we are.”

The off-season additions, particularly Harper’s signing, is a reason why this the most anticipated Phillies season since 2011 when the club featured The Four Aces” pitching staff. That was also the last season the Phillies made the playoffs.

