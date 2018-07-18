Mike Trout, 26, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
All-Star break: Trout batted third and was the starting center fielder for the American League in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. He hit a solo home run in the third inning off of New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom. He finished 1 for 2, drawing a first-inning walk.
What’s next: The Angels are off until Friday, when they resume play at home against the Houston Astros.
Stats: Trout is hitting .310 (104 for 335) with 25 home runs, 50 RBIs and 71 runs in 96 games. He has stolen 15 bases on 16 attempts. ... The Angels are 49-48.
More stats: Trout leads the majors in walks (84), intentional walks (17) and on-base percentage (.454). He is also second in OPS (1.060).
— Press staff reports
