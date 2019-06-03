Bryson Stott watched the MLB First Year Player Draft at home with friends and family.
He heard his name and took a deep breath.
The Phillies selected the University of Nevada Las Vegas shortstop with the 14th pick in the first round Monday night.
"You dream of this as a kid," Stott said in a conference call Monday night. "Hearing my name and talking to the Phillies was a dream come true."
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Stott hits left and throws right-handed. He batted. 356 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs and 61 runs scored this past season. Stott also had a .486 on-base percentage with 55 walks and just 39 strikeouts.
Phillies officials met with Stott during the winter. Phillies director of amateur scouting Johnny Almaraz described Stott as frontline shortstop for the future with a favorable timeline to get to the big leagues.
"He's a gap type hitter with pull power," Almaraz said. "He knows how to play the game. He has all the intangibles you find out when you watch them play and then meet them off field. I have intuitive values when I meet somebody, a personal check list. He’s somebody who checked all the boxes. He’s a very passionate player who wants to be good."
Stott is from Las Vegas, the same hometown as Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper. Stott said his mother was a high school cheerleading coach for Harper's sister.
"We have a pretty good relationship," Stott said of Harper. "I've grown up watching him and watching the way he progressed and then building our own relationship as I got older has been awesome. Being able to watch him and what he does on that stage and how he works in the off-season and in the season is a big helpful thing to me. I hope to continue doing that."
