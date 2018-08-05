PHILADELPHIA — Some Phillies fans and media questioned if Philadelphia really needed Asdrubal Cabrera when Philadelphia traded for the infielder last month.
They wondered if he was the right player to add some offense to the middle of the Phillies infield.
Cabrera showed his value Sunday afternoon.
The shortstop hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel the Phillies to a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins before 42,343 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The victory keeps the Phillies (63-48) 1.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves (60-48) in the race for the National League East title.
“He’s been a great leader already in the clubhouse,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said of Cabrera. “I think guys are following his lead. He has a pretty good demeanor — very even, never too high or too low. He just looks like a guy who’s been there and done that.”
Cabrera stepped to the plate with the game tied, one out and Nick Williams on first base in the bottom of the eighth inning.
“The big situation seems like its fit (Cabrera) very well,” Kapler said.
Marlins reliever Drew Steckenrider hung an 87.9 mph cutter to Cabrera, who blasted it 415 feet into the second deck in right field
“I like that situation,” Cabrera said. “I faced him a few times before, and I know he has (a cutter). That’s the one I was looking for.”
The Phillies acquired Cabrera from the New York Mets for minor league pitching prospect Franklyne Kilome.
Some wondered if Cabrera would be a substantial upgrade over rookie Scott Kingery. Fans and media wondered if Cabrera could still play shortstop after playing just second base for the Mets this season.
But the 32-year-old Cabrera is a professional hitter in his 12th season, and professional hitters come through in situations like Sunday’s eighth inning.
“I’m here to try to help the team win,” Cabrera said. “When you do something like I did today to help the team win, you feel good.”
Cabrera adds depth to the Phillies’ lineup.
On Sunday, Odubel Herrera (1 for 2 with two RBIs) batted sixth, while Maikel Franco (2 for 4 with an RBI) hit seventh.
“Asdrubal being in the heart of our lineup definitely lengthens us,” Kapler said. “That’s why Matt (Phillies general manager Matt Klentak) went out and got us that piece. It was really important.”
Cabrera’s home run helped the Phillies turn what would have been a disappointing defeat into an uplifting victory.
The Phillies had a 3-0 lead after six innings with ace starting pitcher Aaron Nola on the mound. But Nola and standout reliever Seranthony Dominguez each allowed a home run in the top of the seventh to allow the Marlins to tie the score. The Braves won Sunday, so a Phillies loss would have left them in a virtual tie for first place instead of 1.5 games ahead.
A defeat also would have sent the Phillies on the road on a disappointing note. Philadelphia begins a six-game West Coast road trip in Arizona against the Diamondbacks on Monday night. Philadelphia has won five straight and is a season-high 15 games over .500.
Cabrera will be a free agent at the end of the season, but for now, he likes his new home.
“This teams fights every inning,” he said. “They battle. They never put their heads down, and that’s really good.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.