PHILADELPHIA — Brad Lidge says he never fails to get goosebumps when he visits this city.
The standout reliever struck out Eric Hinske of the Tampa Bay Devil Rays for the final out of Game 5 of the 2008 World Series. The Phillies’ 4-3 win at Citizens Bank Park gave Philadelphia its first World Series championship since 1980.
After the strikeout, Lidge dropped to his knees and raised his hands toward the night sky as the fans roared.
“I never get tired of reliving that moment,” Lidge said. “I never get tired of talking about it. Reliving those moments with the guys now is incredible.”
Lidge was back in Philadelphia for that team’s 10-year reunion over the weekend. The Phillies introduced the former players to the crowd before Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins. The fans gave nearly all the players a standing ovation as they jogged out of the dugout to the first base line on a sunny, humid day.
“I really do believe,” said Jamie Moyer, who led the team in victories with 16, “that people are still relishing and sharing (the championship). That’s what it’s all about.”
The 2008 title ended a 25-year championship drought for Philadelphia teams in the four major team sports. The team featured iconic Phillies players Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard and Chase Utley and popular manager Charlie Manuel.
The World Series win came in Year 2 of a five-year run in which the Phillies won the National League East each season. That winning bonded those Phillies with the fans.
“We are their team,” Manuel said. “The fans look at it that way. That’s why they get on you. That’s why they want you to hustle. That’s why they want you to play the game right.”
Sunday was a day of celebration for the 2008 players and the fans. The only suspense was whether the crowd would cheer or boo Jayson Werth, the outfielder who was often jeered at Citizens Bank Park when he subsequently played for the Washington Nationals. Werth emerged from the dugout with a red Hulk fist on his right hand. He wore the same Hulk hand during the 2008 parade.
The fans gave him a standing ovation Sunday. Werth got a second ovation after the fifth inning when he joined the Phillie Phanatic to shoot hot dogs into the crowd.
With each player that was introduced, the memories of 2008 returned. There was the Shane Victorino’s grand slam off ace pitcher C.C. Sabathia of the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the NL Division Series and Matt Stairs’ pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning of Game 4 of the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“Everybody knows what Philadelphia means to me,” Rollins told the crowd. “We only got one championship, but we got it. That was our promise.”
The Phillies got the championship with a win in Game 5. The game was suspended in the top of the sixth inning because of rain on Oct 27, a Monday. It poured so hard that the infield looked like chocolate syrup.
The game resumed that Wednesday.
On the offday Tuesday, the Phillies held an optional workout. All the players showed. Outfielder Pat Burrell heard a sound coming from the indoor batting cages.
“Brad Lidge was throwing a simulated game,” Burrell said. “I go, ‘OK, we’re in good shape.’”
The next season, Burrell played for Tampa. He asked the Rays what they did on that Tuesday.
“They said they went to the mall,” Burrell said.
Most of the 2008 players are recently retired. Just about every player who could have returned for Sunday’s 10-year celebration did.
What made them want to come back?
“It’s the city,” Manuel said. “It’s the fans and ownership. When you win something, it seems like they want to hold on to you, and they don’t want to want to let you go. That’s good.”
