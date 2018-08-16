PHILADELPHIA — The way the Phillies played Thursday afternoon would have been embarrassing in April.
In late August, it was alarming.
The Phillies committed four errors and lost to the New York Mets 25-4 in the first game of a doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park.
Philadelphia outfielder Roman Quinn and infielder Scott Kingery combined to pitch the final three innings. Kingery literally lobbed the ball over the plate so slowly his pitch speed couldn’t register on the Citizens Bank Park radar gun.
It was a bad look.
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler used the position players to save Philadelphia’s eight-man bullpen for the second game of the doubleheader and the rest of the series.
“Of course, you guys (the media) are going to spin this however you want to spin it,” he said. “But the fact of the matter is, in the fifth inning, when we were down 11 runs we started to prepare for the second game. My job is to protect the Phillies. That’s it. That’s what I did.”
It was Philadelphia’s worst loss since a 28-6 defeat to the St. Louis Cardinals on July 6, 1929.
“Down the road, we’re going to look back on this,” Kapler said, “and it’s just going to be a time when we got our asses kicked, and we had position players on the mound.”
The performance was inexplicable because the Phillies are in a pennant race. Philadelphia (66-54) began Thursday two games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The lopsided loss also came the day after the Phillies played one of their best games of the season in beating the Boston Red Sox 7-4 Wednesday night.
Thursday’s debacle was a team effort. Third baseman Maikel Franco committed two errors. Catcher Jorge Alfaro threw the ball into center field. Left fielder Rhys Hoskins dropped a lazy fly ball that would have ended the fifth inning. Five runs scored after Hoskins’ error. Eleven of the Mets’ runs in the game were unearned.
Fans who gathered on the humid day booed the Phillies’ many miscues, entertained themselves with half-hearted Eagles chants and sarcastically cheered when the fifth inning finally ended with the Mets ahead 15-4.
As is normally the case, the Phillies clubhouse was closed between doubleheader games. Only Kapler and Philadelphia starting pitcher Ranger Suarez spoke to the media.
“We didn’t play good defense,” Kapler said. “It put a little additional pressure on our pitchers. They had to get additional outs. These are major league hitters. They’re eventually going to drive the baseball.”
The Phillies pitching was barely better than the defense. Philadelphia promoted Suarez from triple-A to make the start. He allowed 11 hits in four innings, including a home run to Amed Rosario on the game’s first pitch. Suarez also walked and balked in a run.
Kapler said he wasn’t worried about Quinn, who has a history of injury trouble, or Kingery getting hurt on the mound. Quinn threw 42 pitches in 1.2 innings, allowing six hits and seven runs. Kingery threw 16 pitches, allowing four hits and two runs in 1.1 innings.
“Our best relievers are not excited about coming into those type of games,” Kapler said. “On the flip side, a couple of position players enjoyed it. Our strategy is to be best positioned to win the next baseball game.”
And what about the fans who paid money to watch a game that clearly jumped the shark?
“The way Kingery approached it was ideal,” Kapler said. “Lob the ball in there and eventually they’re going to hit into outs. I think (the fans) were probably more entertained than they had been. I would bet it’s more entertaining to watch what we just saw than in the same kind of blowout game (watch) one of our relievers they see regularly.”
Games like Thursday afternoon’s are easy for some fans to dismiss. They comfort themselves in the fact that after the defeat, Philadelphia still had 42 games left in the season.
But the loss is part of disturbing trend. Philadelphia is headed — at least for the moment — in the wrong direction. Heading into the second game of Thursday’s double header, Philadelphia had dropped six of nine games.
The current five-game series against the Mets (52-67) seemed to be a perfect opportunity for the Phillies to build momentum. But Thursday’s loss was anything but a positive start, and Philadelphia must face ace New York pitchers Noah Syndergaard on Friday and Jacob deGrom on Saturday.
“Each game lives independently,” Kapler said. “This game started of on the wrong foot. We weren’t able to corral it. It’s a long season, and it’s 162 games.”
