Pol Miranda, of Brigantine, and 14-year-old Emma Engle, of Toms River, were winners at the SUP AC Race Series Race 5 on Sunday in Atlantic City.
It was the final race of series, which featured top athletes from the tri-state are competing from May through September.
Miranda was the overall winner and won the Elite Men’s Division in 1 hour, 6 minutes, 25 seconds.
Engle finished second overall and won the Elite Women’s Division in 1:06.33.
The top overall finishers in the summerlong series are as followed:
Elite Men’s: Rob Mulloy, Toms River: 2,000 points; Pol Miranda, Brigantine, 1,800; Eddy OKinsky, Pine Beach, 1,000.
Elite Women’s: Emma Engle, Toms River, 4,000 points; Josie Latta, Pine Beach, 2,400 points; Andrea Kahikina, Philadelphia, 1,600 points.
Men’s Masters: Ed Engle, Toms River, 4,000 points; Jay Kay, Philadelphia, 800 points; Barry Bruckman, North Wildwood, 750 points.
Women’s Masters: Tonya Williamson, Brigantine, 1,000 points; Joanie Ertweller, Ventnor, 800 points; Erica Holtzman, EHT, 750 points.
Men’s Grand Masters (60+): Larry Goldstein, Manhattan, 4,000 points; Don Finn, Wall, 2,000 points.
Women’s Grand Masters (60+): Marsha Worthington, Medford, 2,000 points.
